The Seahawks are headed to the playoffs again, after clinching postseason berth for the eighth time in the past nine years with their 20-15 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

And even though coach Pete Carroll was pleased, Sunday’s performance — especially on offense — did not seem to impress some national media members in our roundup of NFL power rankings.

Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks:

They now control their fate in winning the division. Two more victories and it’s theirs.

The defense continued its rise on Sunday, shutting out the Washington Football Team for most of the first half, then coming up with three sacks on Washington’s final possession of the game to ensure a 20-15 win. It’s pretty amazing to look at the game flow of this one compared to the incessant shootouts that marked the first half of Seattle’s season. On Sunday, Russell Wilson didn’t cross 100 yards through the air until early in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks leaned on a quick-strike approach to negate Washington’s pass rush. The strategy made sense, given the opponent, but it’s hard not to get nostalgic thinking about the excitement of the Let Russ Cook era. Is it already over?

Russell Wilson is averaging just 210.8 passing yards over his past six games, including just 121 yards on 27 attempts Sunday. Seattle is still dangerous in the NFC, but it’s hard to believe the Seahawks go that deep in the playoffs unless the offense refocuses on Wilson and gets more production out of the passing game.

The pass rush closing out the game Sunday — a game held clear on the other side of the country — was significant for a Seattle team that’s been leaning on Russell Wilson and its offensive pass game hard all year.

Advertising

The constant churning when it comes to the best team in the NFC could work its way back to the Seahawks as the playoffs arrive.

Not sure what Russ has been cooking for the last seven weeks — 11 TD passes, 11 turnovers — but recipe has proven playoff-worthy all the same.

The good news is that the Seattle Seahawks were able to gut out a Week 15 win over a Washington Football Team that had been on a roll of late.

The bad news is that the Seahawks needed to gut out a win over Washington at all.

Seattle looked to be cruising after building a 20-3 lead early in the second half. But after dominating the first 35 minutes of the game, its offense went completely dormant the rest of the way.

An excellent Washington defense deserves its share of the credit for that. But Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll can’t be pleased with his team gaining only 302 yards of total offense and allowing Washington to convert 10 of its 17 third-down attempts.

“The Seahawks aren’t easy to figure out,” (NFL analyst Gary) Davenport said. “When they’re on, they look like a team that could win Super Bowl LV. But when they’re off (as they were in the second half Sunday), they look like a team that could have trouble winning a road game in the playoffs.”