After a surprising loss to the New York Giants the previous week, the Seahawks had a “get-right” opportunity Sunday with a game against the winless New York Jets, and they got right with a 40-3 victory at Lumen Field.

The defense dominated, quarterback Russell Wilson returned to form, and the Seahawks moved closer to clinching a playoff spot.

They also moved up in this week’s roundup of NFL power rankings.

Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks:

Russell Wilson was the MVP front-runner for much of the first half of the season, which the Seahawks needed, with their defense getting gashed at a historic rate. Seattle is still second in offensive scoring, even with Wilson coming back down to earth. Seattle’s defense has turned things around, albeit against some dreadful offenses. After Sunday’s 40-3 win over the Jets, that group has allowed only 14.5 points per game the past four contests (fourth fewest in that span), about half as many points as it allowed in the first nine. Seattle’s special teams have been strong the whole time, led by Jason Myers going 18-for-18 on field goal tries.

They got back on track against a bad Jets team after losing to a so-so Giants team at home. Now they face a tough road game against Washington.

They needed to re-establish themselves by destroying the Jets, and they did.

After a disappointing effort in a Week 13 loss to the New York Giants, the Seattle Seahawks needed a dominant effort against an overmatched opponent to get back on track.

Fortunately, the winless Jets were more than happy to oblige.

Seattle’s blowout win also featured some NFL history. With a sack of Sam Darnold, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams became the single-season sack king among defensive backs with 8.5.

Prior to the game, Adams said he was hoping to get the record after coming up just short in 2019.

“Yeah, obviously, that has been on my mind,” Adams told reporters Friday. “Breaking the record, I said I was going to do it last year when I failed. I always told myself, whenever I put my mind to something I’m going to get it done. That’s just how I’m wired.”

More important than Adams’ record was the team’s overall defensive effort. After spending most of the first half of the season at the bottom of the NFL, Seattle’s defense has markedly improved in recent weeks.

That can only help the Seahawks’ chances of making a deep postseason run.

Seattle got back on track with a win against the Jets that was so secure that back-up QB Geno Smith played the last quarter-plus in place of Russell Wilson. Before the critical meeting with the Rams, though, they’ll have to travel to suddenly hot Washington to face one of the league’s most intimidating fronts, led by rookie DE Chase Young.

Nice weekend for Russell Wilson, who set a Seahawks single-season record with his 36th TD pass while becoming first quarterback in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to win at least nine games in each of his first nine seasons.