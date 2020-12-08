The Seahawks’ hopes to claim the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC took a major hit Sunday in a stunning 17-12 loss to the visiting New York Giants.

But they have a great opportunity to get back on track this week, as the woeful New York Jets (0-12) visit Lumen Field. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, and the game will televised on CBS.

Sunday’s loss also dropped the Seahawks in this week’s roundup of NFL power rankings.

Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks:

A very good team will end up missing the playoffs in the NFC. The Seahawks could be that team.

I hate to blow a loss out of proportion, but WHAT THE HECK SEATTLE?! YOU LOST TO THE GIANTS?!

If the Seattle Seahawks fail to win the NFC West in 2020, the team will likely look back to Week 13 as the game in which it all went askew.

Seattle entered Sunday’s matchup as a heavy favorite and shut out the Giants in the first half. But the Seahawks held just a 5-0 lead at intermission and never got on track offensively. Their beleaguered defense faltered in the second half, and when the final whistle blew, they had been upset by a team with one of the most anemic offenses in the game that was being led by its backup quarterback.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll admitted he was surprised by how much the team struggled to move the ball against New York: “It’s just an uncharacteristic feeling that we’re not putting any points on the board. I need to look at the film to figure out what the heck happened and why it was like that. It just isn’t like that. None of us have seen us play like that. So it was very difficult.”

The loss dropped the Seahawks past the Rams in the division and made the Week 16 meeting between the two teams in the Pacific Northwest loom that much larger on the schedule.

“The Giants exposed Seattle for what the Seahawks really are,” (Bleacher Report’s Brent) Sobleski said. “If the offense can’t hold up its end of the bargain, the defense isn’t nearly good enough to win games. Seattle allowed nearly 200 yards on the ground to a group of running backs featuring Alfred Morris, Wayne Gallman and Elijhaa Penny. They remain tied atop the NFC West, but the Seahawks are seriously flawed.”

No losses are good, but being shut down at home and losing to a Giants team with Colt McCoy at quarterback is really bad. The Rams now might get the inside track to win the division, though it will probably come down to a Week 16 meeting between Seattle and L.A.

What was that? The Seahawks’ defense did its part, but had some problems against the run against the Giants. The real concern is another late-season cooldown for Russell Wilson and the offense.

After we spent a good chunk of the season complaining about the Seahawks’ atrocious, wet paper bag of a defense, that group has seemed to come together in the past month, finding the right mix of scheme and personnel to manufacture a handful of quality performances in that stretch. Unfortunately for Seattle, though, the turning of the tide for that side of the ball has almost perfectly coincided with the collapse of the other: Through the first eight weeks of the season, Seattle looked like the best offense in the NFL, but the wheels have fallen off for the Russell Wilson–led unit in the past few games. That group reached its low point of the year in a 17-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday, producing a listless, often discombobulated performance that made the high-octane passing attack we saw early in the year feel like a distant, fading memory.

Wilson finished the game 27 of 43 for 263 yards, one touchdown, and a pick, and he coughed up a fumbled snap in the second quarter. The veteran quarterback, who’s accounted for seven touchdowns and nine turnovers in the past five games, struggled with the near-constant pressure New York was able to apply, losing a total of 47 yards on five sacks. The Seahawks were at a clear disadvantage in having to play fourth-string tackle Chad Wheeler at right tackle for most of the game (after losing third-stringer Jamarco Jones early in the game), but far too often, Wilson was to blame for Seattle’s struggles. The six-time Pro Bowler either passed up the easy dump-off or ran himself into trouble, and he never appeared to come up with an answer for the two-high shell the Giants threw at Seattle. When Wilson wasn’t making mistakes, his receivers were. DK Metcalf had one drop, Tyler Lockett had a pair of passes go off his hands, and Wilson’s interception came on a pass that went right through Chris Carson’s gloves.

It’s not immediately clear what the Seahawks can do to right the ship on offense, but it doesn’t seem like the high-flying group we saw earlier in the year is coming back any time soon. Pete Carroll lamented after the game that Seattle hadn’t run the ball enough, and with so many turnovers in the past few weeks, I fear that Wilson will retreat further into a conservative, protect-the-ball-at-all-costs approach down the stretch. In any case, the Seahawks need to get things figured out quickly, and a date with the New York Jets in Week 14 provides this group the opportunity.