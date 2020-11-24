The Seahawks turned in their most complete performance of the season Thursday night in a 28-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at renamed Lumen Field.

The offense returned to its customary balanced approach under coach Pete Carroll, and the defense got a big boost from pass rusher Carlos Dunlap.

And as a result, the Seahawks are moving up in this week’s roundup of NFL power rankings. Last week’s roundup is here.

Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks after Week 11:

If Thursday night was any indication, it appears the Seahawks have decided (quarterback Russell Wilson) isn’t allowed to turn on the oven unless an adult is home to supervise him. A turn back to a conservative offense — the result of an avalanche of turnovers — is disappointing, but the emergence of Carlos Dunlap, the return of Chris Carson, the acceptance that Jamal Adams is essentially a pass-rushing linebacker, and a soft schedule down the stretch means the Seahawks still have the inside track on the Rams in the NFC West.

(Carlos) Dunlap leads Seahawks defensive linemen with 3.5 sacks despite playing only three games with his new team. That gives you an idea of how impactful he has been and how badly the Seahawks needed him. His second sack this past Thursday sealed their win over Arizona. He also has seven additional QB hits and five tackles for loss since coming over in a trade with Cincinnati last month. Before then, the Seahawks didn’t have nearly enough edge-rushing firepower with their best threat, Bruce Irvin, on injured reserve since September.

Heading into Week 11, the Seattle Seahawks were sliding. A Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was the team’s second in a row. Seattle had fallen out of first place in the NFC West and out of the top 10 in these power rankings. But over the eight-plus years that Russell Wilson has been the team’s starting quarterback, the Seahawks have never lost three straight games — and they weren’t about to start now. It wasn’t just Wilson who helped stop Seattle’s losing streak — although the fact that he didn’t turn the ball over played a large part. Carlos Hyde helped get the ground game going, averaging over five yards a carry and finding the end zone. Seattle’s beleaguered defense played one of its best games of the season, allowing just 314 yards of offense and sacking Kyler Murray three times. It was a reminder that when it comes to adversity, few teams have proved better at overcoming it in the past decade than Wilson and the Seahawks.

They seemed to find their defense against the Cardinals. The schedule is favorable the rest of the way, so they are the favorite to win the division.

The Seahawks’ defense showed major signs of improvement against the Cardinals and Russell Wilson got back on track. If the defense plays like that, the Seahawks are capable of winning the NFC.

The Seahawks’ next four games are at Eagles, vs. Giants, vs. Jets, at Washington. Don’t be surprised if you look at the standings in mid-December and see that Seattle is 11-3.

General manager John Schneider hit big in his deadline trade for Carlos Dunlap. The veteran pass rusher secured a big win over the Cardinals with a sack late in the fourth quarter, one of two takedowns of Kyler Murray he had in a 28-21 win. Dunlap now has 3.5 sacks, seven QB hits and five tackles for loss in three games in Seattle. Dunlap has essentially filled the void left by Jadeveon Clowney, who, for all the talk about his role as a “disruptor” (sic) on defense, managed just three sacks in 13 games with Seattle last season. The broader question here is one of optimism: Is the Seahawks’ defense finally turning the corner after their horrid start? With the next four opponents under .500, there’s a chance to build some momentum down the stretch.