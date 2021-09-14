After a showing like the Seahawks had on Sunday, it’s hard not to get too excited over Week 1 results.

But it’s still early in the year, and there are 16 more regular-season games to be played.

You’d be right in thinking that even in Week 1, this kind of performance caught the eye of the national media. And it’s safe to say they were fans of the new-look offense under first-time offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Top rookie: WR Dee Eskridge

With OT Stone Forsythe inactive, the Seahawks had three rookies on their game-day roster, and two of them — LB Jon Rhattigan and OT Jake Curhan — only played special teams. So Eskridge is the choice by default. But his NFL debut did produce some promising moments, with a 6-yard catch and 22 rushing yards on two end-around carries, which is one way the Seahawks will get the ball in the hands of their explosive second-round pick. Eskridge, however, suffered a head injury on his second carry and didn’t return, which puts his status for Week 2 in question.

The Shane Waldron era in Seattle is starting with promise. Overlaying some of the Rams’ best matchup concepts onto a receiving corps that contains DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is good for business. The running game will take care of itself.

The Seahawks got off to a rock-solid start, which they needed given their early schedule. Their next six opponents all made the postseason either last year or the year before.

There are no easy outs upcoming.

That was a nice showing on the road to open the season.

Russell Wilson didn’t get to throw the ball much on Sunday, but he still left a huge imprint on the 28-16 win over the Colts. His best moment came late in the first half: Following a sack, Seattle faced second-and-20 with less than a minute to play. Wilson dropped back and unfurled a beautiful deep ball right into the waiting arms of Tyler Lockett, who’d toasted the Colts secondary. The 69-yard score put the Seahawks in command, and Indy never seriously threatened after that. The game was a fever dream come to life for Pete Carroll, whose team was able to run more than pass while his defense smothered the enemy. It was like 2013 all over again.

His (Shane Waldron) play designs and situational play calls produced more easy-win, rhythm-boosting throws underneath, which helped (Russell) Wilson excel while staying true to (Pete) Carroll’s ideal identity as a balanced, physical team. Waldron also increased the team’s rate of play-action while getting Wilson outside the pocket frequently on bootlegs and rollouts. In the Carroll era, the Seahawks have seemed to rely on players over scheme (the famous Legion of Boom defenses were relatively basic, for instance, and I haven’t seen many people lauding the schemes from Darrell Bevell or Brian Schottenheimer’s offenses as especially complex or envelope-pushing). This week, Seattle still executed well, but it felt like it was Waldron’s scheme, and his savvy play-sequencing, that gave the team’s players a boost.