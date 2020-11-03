Another week, another Seahawks wide receiver turning heads.

Last week it was Tyler Lockett, this week it was DK Metcalf (again).

In the Seahawks’ 37-27 win against the 49ers, Metcalf finished with career highs of 12 receptions and 161 yards a week after being held to two receptions for 23 yards in a 37-34 loss to Arizona.

Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner helped key Seattle’s win, but it was Metcalf who stole the show and led many to question whether he and Lockett are the NFL’s best receiving duo.

It’s in that context that we look at this week’s power rankings from national media outlets: The Seahawks are lethal on offense, with a defense that’s still shaky, yet potentially rounding into form. The rankings reflect this.

Here’s how national media rank your Seattle Seahawks (last week’s rankings here):

No need to overthink this one. Wilson is the MVP front-runner with an NFL-best 26 touchdown passes in only seven games. He is leading the league’s highest-scoring offense and has the best collection of skill players he has ever had, including two No. 1 wide receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The Seahawks have had to continually win shootouts with their defense struggling at a historic rate, but that group showed signs of improvement on Sunday and should benefit from All-Pro safety Jamal Adams’ return as well as the addition of pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap. If not, Wilson and the offense have shown they can pick up the slack.

Advertising

The passing game is outstanding, which is why Russell Wilson is the MVP right now. The defense made some strides early against the 49ers, which is a good thing.

A beautiful bounce-back effort from the Seahawks, who rode dominant performances from Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf and a solid showing from their shorthanded defense to a 37-27 win over the rival 49ers. “The ‘Russ for MVP’ train is back on the tracks,” Metcalf said afterwards. Wilson is up to 26 touchdown passes this season, one shy of Tom Brady’s record from 2007 for the most through seven games. Metcalf, meanwhile, is a human cheat code, using his combination of power, size and speed to make defenders look silly. Metcalf had two touchdowns and finished with 12 catches for 161 yards on 15 targets, all career highs. If the “Let Russ Cook” campaign ends with an MVP award for the QB, he’ll have won it knowing Metcalf’s arrival allowed him to unlock the next level of his game.

DK Metcalf is writing the opening chapters of a T.O/Moss career.

QB Russell Wilson is nearly on pace for a 60-TD season. More important, Seattle is on pace for its first No. 1 seed since 2014, when it lost Super Bowl XLIX.

If Bobby Wagner heard your concerns about the Seahawks defense, then he responded—by becoming the team’s pass rush. The All-Pro linebacker racked up 11 tackles, three tackles for a loss and his first two sacks this season to keep Seattle in first place of the competitive NFC West.

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens took his first snap Sunday vs. Seattle with 14:02 left in the fourth quarter. He finished with 238 yards. Again: Nick Mullens. Seattle is a fun team and a good one, but the pass defense is stunningly bad.

After a quiet Week 7 outing (a two-catch, 23-yard performance against the Cardinals), Metcalf exploded back to life in Seattle’s 37-27 victory against the 49ers on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 229-pound receiver reminded everyone that he’s one of the league’s most physically dominant, athletically spectacular playmakers, hauling in 12 of 15 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the win. His first score came in the opening quarter, a 46-yard catch-and-run in which he simply accelerated away from every defender who tried to track him down. His ability to hit the nitrous oxide boosters and turn the corner past a handful of defenders was jaw-dropping.