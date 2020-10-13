Ah, the bye week. Time for rest, relaxation, recuperation and reflection.

The Seahawks are in much need of that third “R,” recuperation — as they await the return of Jamal Adams and other injured players — and this year’s bye week also includes a fifth “R,” rigor.

Yes, Seattle will need to rigorously follow coach Pete Carroll’s pleas for caution and safety while players get a week to themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, as the NFL deals with postponements due to positive tests.

But before you stress too much, let’s take a deeper dive into that fourth “R,” reflection. If any game deserves reflection, it’s Sunday’s wild, 27-26 Seahawks comeback win against the Vikings.

As you can imagine, a huge win on national TV in prime time resonates with pundits near and far. You’ll see this through a roundup of a sixth “R,” rankings — though maybe not as much as you’d think — via the national media outlets below.

Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks after five weeks (and here are last week’s rankings):

Advertising

The Seahawks are 5-0 despite a historically leaky defense. They allowed a combined 1,292 passing yards over their first three games, easily the most to begin a season in NFL history. … The 2,356 yards Seattle has given up are the most by any team through five games since the 1950 Colts, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The Seahawks’ saving grace has been forcing turnovers — they’re tied for second in the NFL with 10 — and getting stops in critical moments, like the stuff on fourth-and-1 against the Vikings on Sunday.

Seattle has still never played a normal game, and it’s become abundantly clear that it’s less a coincidence and more a manifestation of Pete Carroll’s personality. The energetic 69-year-old is an adrenaline junky who’s established a rallying cry around the idea one can only win the game in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks have made it to 5-0 for the first time ever. Far more importantly, they’ve made it back to No. 1.

We’ll run out of nice things to say about Russell Wilson before the season is over. There isn’t a situation in which you’d bet against Wilson. He faced two fourth downs on Seattle’s final drive against the Vikings and made both of them look easy.

The Seattle Seahawks just keep finding ways to win.

For a good portion of Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings, it looked like the Seahawks were about to be toppled from the ranks of the unbeaten. The Seahawks fell behind 13-0 and trailed by five with less than two minutes remaining.

But then Russell Wilson got to cooking.

The Seahawks have some defensive issues, that’s for sure, but who doesn’t in the NFL in 2020? But they’re still making plenty of big plays in key times and even when the offense has a “off night”, guaranteed NFL MVP Russell Wilson makes it spectacular one in the end.