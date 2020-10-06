After the Seahawks’ somewhat unusual Week 4 win against the Dolphins — in which the Seattle defense led the way instead of the offense — and a score that looked more lopsided than it really was, you might expect national media outlets to bump the Seahawks down a few spots in their power rankings compared to last week.

On the other hand, maybe the Seahawks defense pulling it together boosted Seattle’s case in the national media’s rankings.

Only one way to find out. We’re all very busy, so let’s get to it:

Despite shaky play from their defense and a host of injuries, the unbeaten Seahawks are sitting pretty, and this figure seems just right. They’re atop of the NFC West and two games up on the 49ers. … With their strong start and quarterback Russell Wilson again playing at an MVP level, it would take something catastrophic for Seattle to miss the playoffs, especially now that seven teams make it instead of six.

The Seahawks have allowed 1,345 yards to wide receivers this season. Through Sunday’s games, no other team had allowed more than 845. Russell Wilson is great, but it’ll be hard to overcome those coverage issues all season.

They play better at 1:00 ET than most East Coast teams do.

Progress for the defense. The Seahawks’ D — an injury-ravaged unit ranked 32nd in football entering Week 4 — delivered a much better performance on Sunday against the Dolphins, keeping Miami out of the end zone until the game’s final minutes in a 31-23 win. Russell Wilson, surely relieved he didn’t have to win another shootout, delivered a pedestrian performance (by his standards) and is now up to 16 touchdowns, matching Peyton Manning (2013) for the most TD passes through the first four games of a season.

The Washington Post: No. 2

Only two TD passes and a passer rating of 112.4 on Sunday? What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

The offensive wasn’t as explosive against Miami, but they still scored over 30 points. They are 4-0, but do we know how good they are as a team?

But in the year of the buzz saw offense, the Vikings showed on Sunday that they just might have the talent to claw their way back into the playoff race in the NFC. Next up, the Seahawks’ wet paper bag of a pass defense.

Russell Wilson wasn’t at his best, but the defense (finally) was better—and star corner Shaquill Griffin made the plays in the end, with a big pick and pass breakup late to put the road win to bed.