The Seahawks are 3-0 for the seventh time in team history, and they’re one of just seven teams to start the 2020 season with three wins.

Russell Wilson is off to an insane start, tossing five scores against the Cowboys in Week 3 and 14 over the first three weeks, the latter of which is an NFL record.

Feeling pretty good? We can’t blame you.

But there is still much work to be done, and the Seahawks are staring down a laundry list of injuries. Not to mention there are some mighty fellow Lombardi Trophy contenders across the league — which brings us to our weekly roundup of national media power rankings.

Compared to Week 2, when the Seahawks took down Cam Newton and the Patriots in prime time, the national media are a bit down on Seattle.

On to the rankings:

The Seahawks are 3-0 despite allowing 434 passing yards to Atlanta, 397 to New England and 461 to Dallas on Sunday. There have been some mitigating factors. They’ve faced a lot of passes with opponents trying to come back from large deficits, they haven’t gotten enough help from the pass rush and they’ve been hit with injuries, including one that ended safety Marquise Blair’s season and another that kept Dunbar out of the Cowboys game. But there’s still too much talent to be getting gashed through the air the way they have been.

What does it say about Russell Wilson that we had no doubt he would put the Seahawks back in the lead after they fell behind late in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys? He’s reached that special place as a quarterback — where success isn’t just likely, it’s basically a given. … Seattle’s defense remains a major area of concern, one that received a setback on Sunday when Jamal Adams exited with a groin strain, but Wilson is Pete Carroll’s ace in the hole.

Russell Wilson is pretty good at the whole “throwing a football” thing. … Wilson’s growing early MVP candidacy aside, though, at least one of the analysts here at Bleacher Report believes there could be some dark clouds on the horizon for the undefeated Seahawks. “Wilson has been phenomenal in 2020,” Bleacher Report NFL analyst Gary Davenport said. “But as great as he’s been, Seattle’s secondary has been equally gross. Through three games, the Seahawks have allowed over 1,300 passing yards through the air—including 461 to the Cowboys on Sunday. It hasn’t come back to bite them yet, but having to win every game via shootout has a tendency to end badly in the playoffs.”

This is the stuff of MVP votes, even if it’s ridiculous to be talking about that in September: Seattle is winning because of Russell Wilson’s brilliance, and in spite of a defense that is yielding nearly 500 yards per game.

Seattle became the fifth team (by just a few hours) since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start 3-0 while scoring at least 35 points in all three games.

Russ is cooking enough to offset a defense that has been getting roasted.

There is no doubt Russell Wilson is the MVP right now. He has 14 touchdown passes in three games and with his defense he might need to throw 60.

We’re three weeks into this unique NFL season, and the gulf between the league’s haves and have-nots is starting to feel increasingly pronounced. That’s undoubtedly due in part to the COVID-19-altered offseason, which has created distinct advantages for teams with experienced quarterbacks, continuity at key offensive positions, and established coaching staffs. A few prime examples include the Packers’ increasingly unstoppable offense under Aaron Rodgers, the Seahawks’ surprisingly pass-heavy group under Russell Wilson, and the Bills’ newly efficient squad under Josh Allen.

If Russell Wilson falls one touchdown short of Peyton Manning’s single-season record of 55, DK Metcalf easing up before crossing the goal line will be revisited. And it’s not crazy at all to think Wilson could challenge 55 touchdowns this season.