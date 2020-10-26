A nighttime game in Arizona — one that then took three hours and 52 minutes to complete — meant a late trip back to Seattle for the Seahawks on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

As such, coach Pete Carroll had no updates on players who were injured in the game, such as running backs Chris Carson and Travis Homer, during his weekly day-after-game appearance on ESPN 710 Seattle, saying each was still awaiting results of an MRI. Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain in the first half and Homer a knee contusion in the fourth quarter.

There was also no update on cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who suffered a concussion.

Carroll, though, did have plenty to say about a few other topics.

Here are some highlights:

Carroll ‘not worried’ about Wilson interceptions

Of all the crazy numbers in Seattle’s 37-34 overtime loss to Arizona, Carroll said Russell Wilson’s three interceptions — and a subsequent 3-2 deficit in the turnover margin — were the most significant.

It was only the fourth time Wilson had thrown more than two interceptions in a game and first since a loss at Jacksonville in 2017. Wilson had not thrown more than one interception in any game since the opener of the 2018 season at Denver.

Carroll said he’s “not worried’’ about the interceptions, noting that each had some extenuating circumstances.

The first came on the throw at the goal line for Chris Carson that was instead picked off by Budda Baker, who ran 90 yards the other way before being tackled by DK Metcalf.

Carroll said the team practiced the play all week and said it’s designed to be “a lob over edge pressure. … He just couldn’t imagine anyone getting in the way of it or he wouldn’t have thrown it.’’ Carroll said it was simply a good play by Baker to make the right read on what was basically a bang-bang play.

The second came on a third-and-5 play from the Arizona 30 early in the fourth quarter with Seattle ahead 27-24, when Wilson tried to lob a pass to Metcalf near the end zone.

Carroll said Wilson was “kind of half throwing it away (and half) giving DK a jump ball opportunity. … Just didn’t gauge it quite right.’’ Patrick Peterson instead picked it off in the end zone when the pass overshot Metcalf.

The final one came in overtime, when Wilson read an Arizona blitz and tried to fit a pass into Tyler Lockett over the middle. Instead, Arizona’s Isaiah Simmons picked it off to set up the Cardinals’ game-winning field goal.

That came on a third-and-14 play from the Seattle 48, and Carroll said Wilson was trying too hard to make something happen.

“He saw something in the pressure coming,’’ Carroll said, saying receivers didn’t appear to have made the same read as Wilson of the blitz. “Russ saw something, he wanted to try to make something happen, and it just goes awry.’’

Carroll said it’s not something he thinks will happen often with Wilson.

“Usually when we make big mistakes in our plays it’s because we are trying more than we should, and that’s a little bit of what happened on that one,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll noted that the Cardinals began blitzing more as the game wore on, saying that “later on, when the game was desperate, they got into that mode.’’

That coincided with Seattle losing Homer as its third-down, two-minute back, a role in which he has emerged as maybe the team’s most adept blocker against pressure.

“We needed Homer in there,’’ Carroll said.

That role instead fell to rookie DeeJay Dallas in overtime, and Carroll said “it was hard on DeeJay.’’ Dallas appeared to go the wrong way on one blitz that turned into a sack of Wilson.

“We missed a couple of blocks,’’ Carroll said. “Misread a couple of things.’’

Defense will be OK once everyone gets healthy

While the three turnovers were critical, the last one obviously doesn’t happen if the defense didn’t allow two long drives on Arizona’s last two possessions to forge a tie after Seattle had taken a 34-24 lead with 6:44 remaining.

Arizona gained 235 yards in the second half, with Kyler Murray completing 16 of 24 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona had 519 yards overall, including 68 in overtime.

It’s a performance that did nothing to quell the concerns about the defense, as Seattle had no sacks or quarterback hits.

Carroll said some of that was by design, as the Seahawks wanted to contain Murray’s running and force him to throw from the pocket.

But that backfield when Murray — who had been especially erratic passing the previous week against Dallas — proved on point with most of his throws.

“We were defending him all night long to keep him having to throw the ball in controlled fashion,’’ Carroll said. “He did it.’’

But Carroll said it’s still too early to push the panic button on the defense, noting Seattle again played without star safety Jamal Adams.

“We’ve just got to get back to the best that we have to offer and we are going to be darn good,’’ Carroll said of the defense.

But maybe somewhat ominously, Carroll didn’t commit to Adams being able to return for Sunday’s game against the 49ers after missing the past three with a groin injury suffered in the fourth quarter of the win against Dallas.

“Got to wait and see,’’ Carroll said, reiterating that the team will want to assure Adams is past the point of being at risk of easily suffering a re-injury when he returns. “As of this weekend, we don’t know about this week yet.”

Penalties were unfortunate and critical

Seattle had three key penalties in the final two quarters and overtime that all proved crucial.

The first came when Bobby Wagner was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for a hit after the play on a third down after Seattle had taken a 27-17 lead. The penalty sparked a drive that allowed Arizona to cut the lead to 27-24.

Carroll said it was a judgment call that could have gone either way.

In the fourth quarter, Benson Mayowa was called for going offsides and then for trying to get leverage on an Arizona field goal that gave the Cardinals a first down, and meant that, instead of Seattle being ahead 34-27 with 3:02 left, Arizona was able to drive for a touchdown to cut the lead to 34-31.

Carroll said had Mayowa not gone offsides he likely wouldn’t have committed the leverage penalty.

Carroll said Mayowa was falling into the line of scrimmage “and then it looked like, ‘Oh geez, he’s jumping.’ It happens sometimes.’’

The third and most critical was a holding penalty on David Moore that wiped out an apparent 48-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf that would have won the game with 1:13 left. Wilson’s third interception happened on the next play.

Carroll said it was initially “a heck of a block’’ but then the defender turned and Moore had his hands on him. “One of the three officials looking at it saw it that way (as a penalty),’’ Carroll said.

Carroll said the penalties and other mistakes made it a particularly frustrating loss as Seattle fell to 5-1.

“We’re frustrated because we know exactly how we should have won that game,’’ Carroll said.

Notes