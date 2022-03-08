It actually happened.

Russell Wilson is heading to the Denver Broncos. In return, the Seahawks hit the reset button with a haul that includes five picks and three players, including QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DE Shelby Harris.

It signals the end of an era in Seattle, with the winningest QB in franchise history leaving town after taking the Seahawks to eight postseasons in 10 years, including a Super Bowl win and another appearance.

The shockwaves of this trade will be felt for years in Seattle — for bad or for good. The Seahawks will ultimately be able to load up on young talent and will save a boatload of cash, while one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks exits stage right.

While it’s impossible to know how this deal will play out and which side got the upper hand, the news set the NFL world — and Seahawks Twitter — ablaze Tuesday morning. Here’s what people are saying about perhaps the biggest trade in Seattle sports history and what it means for the immediate future of the Seahawks.

Initial reaction: the likelihood that this works out for Seattle long term is very, very low. https://t.co/VTGqMgu0CD — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 8, 2022

Born and raised in Washington, I would of never thought Russel Wilson was going to be on another team. From ditching school and going to the super bowl parade in high school to intercepting his football in a nfl game! Thank you Seattle Russ!!! — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 8, 2022

I will never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever forgive them for this — Evan Hill (@EvanHillHB) March 8, 2022

Drew Lock passing to DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/9qM9yfdw4Y — Kofie (@Kofie) March 8, 2022

Oh we lit 🔥 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022

Seahawks fans after seeing Russell Wilson get traded 😢 pic.twitter.com/Q5HQEHJ2Oz — The Ringer (@ringer) March 8, 2022

oh god. oh GOD https://t.co/vRY0OKWkiR — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) March 8, 2022

Russell Wilson will become the first @NFL QB to join a team that he once beat to win a Super Bowl.



(via @NFLResearch) — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 8, 2022

😢 — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 8, 2022

the good news about the Seahawks doing a rebuild is their history of drafti— pic.twitter.com/AZvz8RCwxi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 8, 2022