It actually happened.
Russell Wilson is heading to the Denver Broncos. In return, the Seahawks hit the reset button with a haul that includes five picks and three players, including QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DE Shelby Harris.
It signals the end of an era in Seattle, with the winningest QB in franchise history leaving town after taking the Seahawks to eight postseasons in 10 years, including a Super Bowl win and another appearance.
The shockwaves of this trade will be felt for years in Seattle — for bad or for good. The Seahawks will ultimately be able to load up on young talent and will save a boatload of cash, while one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks exits stage right.
While it’s impossible to know how this deal will play out and which side got the upper hand, the news set the NFL world — and Seahawks Twitter — ablaze Tuesday morning. Here’s what people are saying about perhaps the biggest trade in Seattle sports history and what it means for the immediate future of the Seahawks.
