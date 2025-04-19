With the NFL draft less than a week away, it’s time again to check in on what some of the latest mock drafts are predicting for the Seahawks.

The first round of the draft is Thursday, with rounds two and three on Friday and four through seven on Saturday, held this year in Green Bay, Wis.

The Seahawks have the 18th pick in the first round and nine more, including two each in the second round (50 and 52) and third (82 and 92).

All of these mocks were published in the last week.

His pick: Receiver Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State.

His comment: “Sam Darnold is at his best when he can distribute the ball to a great supporting cast. Adding Egbuka to a solid receiving corps could help Darnold replicate his 2024 breakout season in Minnesota. Egbuka plays similarly to Jaxon Smith-Njigba his former Ohio State teammate who’s already flourishing in Seattle.’’

My comment: Drafting Egbuka, a Steilacoom High grad, would raise the question of how he would fit with JSN and Cooper Kupp given his usage at Ohio State. Egbuka lined up in the slot on 343 snaps last season compared to 70 out wide, via Pro Football Focus. JSN and Kupp have been predominantly slot players in their careers. But it doesn’t mean the Seahawks couldn’t figure it out and he could well be the “best player available” when this pick rolls around.

His pick: Guard/center Grey Zabel, North Dakota State.

His comment: “After not doing much to address the offensive line in free agency, the Seahawks will be hunting for interior offensive linemen in the first few rounds. A college left tackle, Zabel is an above-average athlete for 312 pounds and has crushed every step of the draft process. He’s secured a spot in the top 32.”

My comment: Zabel has been a popular player to mock to the Seahawks, seen as someone who could play everywhere on the line but would likely start at guard or center, each spots with uncertainty.

Brugler made guesses for all 257 picks in the draft, and gave the Seahawks cornerback Azareye’h Thomas of Florida State at 50, edge rusher James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee at 52, quarterback Quinn Ewers of Texas at 82 and receiver Savion Williams of TCU at 92. He also gave them offensive tackle Esa Pole of Washington State at 223.

Their pick: Zabel.

Their comment (pick made by Kiper): “It might seem early for an FCS interior offensive lineman, but Zabel proved at the Senior Bowl that he absolutely belongs in this conversation. The Seahawks’ issues with inside protection are clear, and Zabel has the footwork, technique and power to instantly improve things there. And his versatility means Seattle could move him wherever he’s needed.”

My comment: Yet another vote for Zabel. Kiper and Yates also picked Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea at 50, receiver Jack Bech of TCU at 52, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer of Florida State at 82 and cornerback Nohl Williams of Cal at 92

They wrote of Savaiinaea: “I know we gave Seattle an offensive lineman in Round 1 (Zabel) but GM John Schneider will likely hammer that position at the draft. Savaiinaea and Zabel would give the Seahawks two strong and reliable blockers who could play any position.”

His pick: Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College.

His comment: “The Seahawks would have hoped Jihaad Campbell fell here, but it wasn’t in the cards. They instead take the best edge rusher available. Ezeiruaku had a dominant pass-rushing season in 2024, earning an elite 90.5 PFF pass-rushing grade to go along with 14 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 26 hurries.”

My comment: Plocher had Mike Green (17) and Shemar Stewart (15) already off the table, so he has the Seahawks jumping in the edge rush run and taking Ezeiruaku. He has been an increasingly popular pick after a fast finish to the 2024 season that included 7.5 sacks in the last four games. One minor concern has been his size, though he measured just over 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds at the combine.

His pick: Guard Tyler Booker, Alabama.

His comment: “I was torn between two positions for Seattle: interior offensive line and linebacker. An argument exists for tight end augmentation, as well, but Noah Fant is capable and it is far too early to be looking into LSU’s Mason Taylor or Miami’s Elijah Arroyo. I also considered sending Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell to Seattle, but the Seahawks are going to want to put new quarterback Sam Darnold in the best position to succeed. Thus, Campbell’s Crimson Tide teammate makes his way northwest.

“Booker is a bulldozer and an almost guaranteed starter in Seattle off the bat. Laken Tomlinson is in Houston now so the Seahawks currently have only three guards on the roster in Anthony Bradford (ranked 72nd out of 77 guards in 2024, per PFF), Sataoa Laumea (77th out of 77) and Christian Haynes, a 2024 third-rounder who did not crack the starting lineup as a rookie. The team is going to have to hope that one of those three can man one guard spot effectively while they rely on Booker to secure the other.’’

My comment: The Seahawks certainly will have some options if they want to draft an interior O-lineman at 18. The question will be if that’s what they want to do or if someone at another position proves more appealing and they address the line later.

His pick: Zabel.

His comment: “CBS Sports’ research team believes Grey Zabel would be a perfect fit in Seattle. The Seahawks’ offensive line ranked 30th in pressure rate allowed last season (39.4%), and their guards allowed the most pressures in the NFL last season. Zabel made 40 starts at four different positions in college, and had just a 1.7% pressure rate allowed in 2024.’’

My comment: And yet another vote for Zabel.

His pick: Receiver Matthew Golden, Texas.

His comment: “Seattle’s revamped passing offense has many threats that can live in the middle of the field. But finding a field-stretcher to change the math for how teams space the field against Seattle is a must. Golden has the makings of a great foil to Kupp and Smith-Njigba.”

My comment: Golden might be perceived as a better immediate fit for the Seahawks since he has more experience playing outside than in the slot — 376 snaps out side to 118 in the slot in 2024, according to PFF.

Crabbs also made selections for every pick in the draft and gave the Seahawks interior offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea of Arizona at 50, edge JT Tuimoloau of Ohio State (and Eastside Catholic) at 52, interior defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell of Oregon at 82 and offensive tackle Anthony Belton of Ohio State at 92. He also handed Seattle running back Jordan James of Oregon at 223 and quarterback Kurtis Rourke of Indiana at 234.