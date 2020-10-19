RENTON — The Seahawks’ “Bonus Monday’’ practice, which marked their return to the field following last week’s bye, also meant the team’s first look at two intriguing players — defensive back D.J. Reed and tight end Colby Parkinson.

Each had been on the non-football injury list after suffering injuries in workouts during the summer — Parkinson a broken foot and Reed a pec injury.

Each can now practice for three weeks before either being activated to the 53-player roster or put on injured reserve.

Reed and Parkinson were the only players on various lists who returned on Monday, with the team for now not making any moves with the likes of second-round pick Darrell Taylor or running back Rashaad Penny, who remain on the NFI and physically unable to perform lists, respectively.

Reed was claimed off waivers from the 49ers in August. San Francisco hinted that Reed might have to miss the entire season, appearing to hope they could squeeze him through waivers and onto injured reserve to open up a roster spot. Instead, the Seahawks claimed him, and Reed may now be able to help add depth in the secondary this season.

Carroll noted that Reed, a fifth-round pick in 2018, has played all over the secondary. On Monday, he was vague about where the Seahawks may use him.

But Reed may make the most sense serving as backup nickel to Ugo Amadi and as depth at the safety spots, especially with veteran Lano Hill continuing to deal with a back issue and Carroll hinting Monday he may be out for the long term.

“He’s played free safety, corner and nickel,’’ Carroll said of Reed. “And so, we’re going to utilize that background to figure out where it fits best for us and so we took a look at him in a couple spots today.’’

Parkinson, a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Stanford, suffered a Jones fracture in his foot in June.

Seattle already has four tight ends on its active roster — Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson — so the team is able to be patient with Parkinson.

But if he proves worthy of going on the roster soon, the Seahawks will have a tough decision, as it doesn’t seem likely Seattle would keep five tight ends.

Willson would likely be the most vulnerable as he has played just seven offensive snaps this year in four games, inactive for another game.

Carroll said the first impression of Parkinson on Monday was good, noting that early in practice he caught a flat route for a short gain and then turned and ran into the end zone “just because he wanted to. … All the tight ends went down to go meet him in the end zone and just jump all around and have some fun.’’

Carroll said Parkinson “has benefited enormously from the offseason program that he’s been in. He looks stronger, he’s more fit. … He’s over 6-7, so he looks huge out there. So he had a good first day, he had a really good first day. We’ll just see what happens, you know, see what fits into the mix as we go.’’

Carroll noncommittal on Adams’ return

Strong safety Jamal Adams missed the last two games with a groin injury suffered in the fourth quarter against Dallas on Sept. 27.

Carroll said last week the hope was that the bye week would allow Adams to get healthy.

But when asked about Adams on Monday, Carroll said he couldn’t say if he will play Sunday at Arizona.

Carroll could have been being intentionally vague because the team did not have to release an injury report Monday. However, during the time that practice was open to the media, it did not appear that Adams was practicing.

“We’re got to get through the week, see what happens,’’ Carroll said of Adams. “ … Take full advantage of the time make sure that we’re doing the right thing and taking care of him and looking after him, so long season again and then we’d love to have him back as soon as we can get him but we want him back when he’s right and back for the long haul.’’

One thing making it easier for Seattle to be patient has been the play of Ryan Neal as his replacement.

Neal is rated 33rd out of 82 safeties in Pro Football Focus’ grades this week, and Carroll said he has played well enough that the Seahawks will try to forge out a regular role for him even when Adams returns.

Carroll also noted the presence of veteran Damarious Randall, who was elevated off the practice squad the last two weeks to add more depth at safety. The team won’t be able to elevate Randall anymore, and Carroll hinted he could soon be promoted to the 53-player roster.

“Because of the emergence of Randall along with Ryan, those guys have both already been on the field and showed us that they can play, so we’re able to withstand it at this point,’’ Carroll said. “And I hope that we’ll get to see more of Randall as we’re going forward. He’s a good ballplayer and he’s been around us now enough he’s starting to dig in.’’

Carroll votes, encourages players to do the same

Voting has been a huge emphasis of the NFL this season, with the Seahawks having taken a day off practice during camp to make sure every player was registered, giving them time on that day to get registered if they were not.

Carroll ended his Zoom news conference Monday noting that he talked to the team again Monday about voting with the election now 15 days away, and that he had completed his ballot Sunday night.

“We took a showing of hands today and we’re working it here,’’ he said. “We’re not quite complete, the process is challenging if you haven’t done it yet. … I was able to get my vote out done last night, so I’m feeling pretty cocky about it, to tell you the truth.’’

Asked about the challenge for players from out of the area to get their votes done, Carroll said: “Everybody has already made the preparations to take care of that. I can’t tell you that everybody has received everything they needed at this point, but I know that well back when we started in the process, everybody went to work on it, to figure out what they had to do to get to get organized to vote and in their local areas and stuff so. But, like always, it’ll be a little bit of a scramble, but we’re, we’re on it today, we’re trying to make sure our guys are staying ahead of it and all.’’

