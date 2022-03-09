Despite more than a year of rumors, reports and posturing, Russell Wilson’s trade to Denver on Tuesday still managed to shock Seahawks fans and the NFL world.

The departure of one of the most important athletes in Seattle sports history was always going to leave Seahawks fans in a glass case of emotion.

Many are devastated. Wilson may have been the lone reason they watched the Seahawks, or they were sure the star quarterback gave their team the best chance to win.

Some prepared themselves for this, having been worn down by a year of trade speculation and the thought that Wilson might have wanted out.

And others are simply appreciative — of his role in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win, his continued on-field success and his dedication to and impact on the community.

Wilson himself shared his feelings in a tweet to fans on Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE, I Love You.



Forever Grateful.



#3. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 9, 2022

We received hundreds of comments across our stories, social posts and callouts on the day the Wilson era in Seattle ended. Here’s a snapshot of how Seahawks fans are feeling.

Have more to say? We’re still here for you.

I feel like my family is breaking up! I thought we’d grow old together! I moved to Seattle and became a Seahawks fan the same year Russ came on board. He was also an inspiration off the field, he contributed to our community and was a great example how to use and live with fame. — Vicky Gannon

Not concerned about the other positions (and think we got some good players) but with Wilson at QB you always felt like you had a chance to win. Certainly, don’t feel that way with Lock! — Tom Hopper

Thank you for everything number 3!!!! U helped take us to back-to-back Super Bowls and you won 1 and you gave us a decade of excellence that few Hawks fans in this region had ever seen!!! — @stephenheindel (Instagram)

I’m not sorry to see him go. He was great early on, and gave a huge boost to the Hawks. And he is generally a good guy. But some switch got flipped after he got paid and remarried. He was different with a worse attitude. He tried to cover it up with his insipid rah rah locker room interviews, but he lost his edge. We can use all that money in other ways that will be better for the team. — Anonymous commenter

I am sick to my stomach about this. I need to take a break from all things Seahawks related. — Patrice (@Cadenza17) March 8, 2022

I feel like I’ve been OKC’d again. — Marty

Unbelievable, unacceptable, dagger to the heart for Seahawk fans. What were Snyder and Carrol thinking? This decision is worse than not giving BeastMode the Super Bowl carries to win a second Superbowl. Seattle loses so much without the promise to surpass what they traded away. — Anonymous

A long, long time ago

I can still remember how the Seahawks used to make me smile

And I knew while we had a QB

Who could scramble and pass the ball

How happy the fans and I would be

But 2020 made me shiver

With every every loss the Hawks delivered

Russ ruptured his finger

Gino was just a 2nd stringer

Everyone felt kind of sick

When Mr Unlimited hit the bricks

I threw up a little deep inside

The day the Seahawks died



— Anonymous commenter

Everyone is so sad in the comments here. RW has lost us a **lot** of games and reliably chokes when the stakes are high, say, I don’t know, during a Super Bowl during a critical, game-deciding play. Trading him away is a good thing, y’all. — @kylandholmes (Instagram)

I actually hate it. Never been more disappointed as a Seahawks fan. This feels way worse than even the super bowl loss from the one yard line — bbbbbbbrrrrrraaaaaeeeedddeen (@ibraek_) March 8, 2022

Appreciate all Russell did with the Hawks, he’ll be sorely missed. Class guy and great talent. Nothing but concern for the fate of Seattle. While change is inevitable, it may be a long, cold period before the Seahawks are a Super Bowl contender. Long-term rebuild anyone? — Dan Hill

Russell will be missed at Seattle Children’s. Such a good person with a big heart. — Anonymous commenter

At this rate I’m going to know 0 of the Seahawks names — @sidoniethegreat (Instagram)

Once again we’re reminded that there’s no loyalty to teams or their fans. — Jeff Isaacson

This is the worst trade in sports history, alongside Babe Ruth, and is the equivalent of trading Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan or Mickey Mantle. It shows total disrespect for the fans and the game, and suggests to me a purge to allow team to sell to a new owner. Sad. — David Ford

Totally upset. Wilson was THE reason we watched the Seahawks! (sharing season tickets since 1992). He has 10 years left of future playoffs and Super Bowl opportunities. He’s a winner! I’m a Bronco fan from now on! No more watching or financial support to this team! — Gary Criscione

Love it! We get QB Drew Lock, 2 first round picks, two second round picks, a fifth round pick plus Shelby Harris AND TE Noah Fant. Wow. What a haul! — Mark Olwick (@markolwick) March 8, 2022

Wilson and Wagner are not the same players they were a few years ago period. Both are slowing down and you don’t pay for what they did you pay for what they will do. The Seahawks have not been a contender for sometime and no desperate grabs of Jamal Adams has been able to change that. Time to rebuild. Good luck in Denver Russ — Anonymous commenter

It was over. You can’t contend for championships (or even win playoff games) when your QB is eating that much cap space with a “meh” roster. It’s better to embrace the tank and get pieces than it is to tread water, accomplish little, and be absolutely screwed later. Glad they had the guts to do it. — @kerscherjeffrey (Instagram)

I cannot believe it. I may never forgive the Seahawks. — Aravind

Extremely disappointed and losing faith in Seahawks management. 40 year season ticket holder and am on the verge of walking away. — Bill Lange

There just doesn’t seem to be any good news, lately. This was a kick in the teeth today. That said, something had to give with the Seattle team and it ended up being Wilson. He was good for the team and good for Seattle; a role model for sure. I wish Russell all the best and godspeed. Above all, I hope his new home team finally has an offensive line to offer him some protection. Finally. At 33, he isn’t as nimble as he was at 23 and I am surprised he hasn’t had more than a broken finger with all of the mauling and running for his life he has put up with over the years. — Anonymous commenter

Very melancholy. It was a great ride. I remember every season from 2012, through the last game. He really helped make football fun in Seattle. We were never out of any games as long as we had Russ. Couldn’t have asked for better team Leader and example. — Chuck

Gutted. Completely gutted — Lin (@EosandArtemis) March 8, 2022

I’m sick to my stomach I’ll never get over this Russ and Bobby were the best thing that ever happened to Seattle but this is what Seattle is famous for look at the Sonics trades and the Mariner trades and now this? I’m sorry but nobody will ever fill Russell Wilson shoes — Ronnie Jones

Just woke up screaming from a terrible nightmare. The images of Kelly Stouffer, Dan McGuire, Stan Gelbaugh, Rick Mirer, John Friesz and Charlie Whitehurst dancing in my head. It was horrible. — Anonymous commenter

My son reacted by feeling the Hawks would have been better served by keeping Russel and moving on from Pete. Not sure I disagree. Wilson was the best QB in franchise history by a wide margin. How do you replace that? — Rob Shelton

As long as we can flip the dead weight that is Drew Lock quickly, I’m good with this and happy for Russ. — Bano Ja Ffes (@FfesJa) March 8, 2022

That light at the end of the tunnel turned out to be a freight train that just crushed this fan. — Jerry Patterson

While I am so sorry to see him go, and wish he could have played his whole career here, he needs to do what is best for him and his career goals. He has been a completely positive presence here, he and his family have been so generous -just wish the Seahawks could have kept him. — Clare Gallagher

He’s been a good QB for the Seahawks for a long time. It seems to me, though, that the last 2-3 years he’s been too cool for school, and his wheels aren’t as quick as they used to be when he could effectively compensate for his lack of height. I wish him well, but am relieved he’s gone. — Anonymous commenter

I am very disappointed to say the least. Russell is an icon. You don’t trade an icon for some lousy draft picks. Go BRONCOS! — Mia Merendino

Betrayed! Why lie to us all this time and say he isn’t even thinking of leaving? This was in the works for 2+ weeks. PC said “we’re not shopping the quarterback” six days ago. Why lie? — ………… (@gladiolas) March 8, 2022

I am totally ok with this decision. Wilson’s decision-making process has been declining in the past few years (my humble opinion) and taking the high-risk long-shots vs high percentage, low-risk conversions, leaving us with a losing record. Good luck Russ and thanks. — Janelle

Fare thee well Russ. We hardly got to know ye. For a ten year period, many Seahawk fans knew that with Russ starting as QB, a victory was always possible. The late game comeback heroics were unparalleled excitement and the most rousing of any Seattle sports team ever. Russ has rock solid moral code and an integrity rarely seen in athletes or any individual. Here’s to wishing him a healthy and successful run in Denver for another ten years and a post playing career as a team owner, mayor of Seattle or President! — Anonymous commenter

So happy that the Seahawks have let go of Wilson. Tired of his complaining over the past few years. Great chance to reset and build something new for the team. Appreciate the Super Bowl win and renewed excitement in Seattle football. Glad they didn’t wait until next year — Bake

Thrilled. He’s not the Russ of 2013-2014. — Steve (@Sauroang) March 8, 2022

I feel like the quality ingredient in the Seahawks formula now is gone, and the problematic, struggling ones are staying put – Carroll, Schneider, who we have not seen any evidence of doing even fine in years. Big mess! How will a lesser QB be an improvement??! — Mikael Vogel

So excited to see the next chapter of Seahawk football. It grew tiresome to hear Russ try to talk his way out of Seattle but still trying to be the good guy. I just have the same feelings that Alex Rodriguez gave us back in the day when he told us he was staying then left for the highest bidder. Be very surprised if he makes the Broncos any better. —Anonymous commenter

No wonder the SeaHawks season ticket renewals went out a few days ago! Is Pete planning to coach until he is 90 years old??? — Larry Glosser