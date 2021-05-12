The Seahawks will open the 2021 season on the road in Indianapolis on Sept. 12 and close it on the road in Arizona on Jan. 9, 2022.

In between, the Seahawks will play five prime-time games, have their bye in Week 9 and deal with just two of the formerly dreaded 10 a.m. starts.

The Seahawks will have one Thursday night game (Oct. 3 at home against the Rams), two games on Monday night (Oct. 25 vs. Saints and Nov. 29 at Washington) and two Sunday night games (Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh and Dec. 5 vs. San Francisco).

Teams can be scheduled a maximum of six prime-time games with the additional regular-season contest and flexed into a seventh.

The Seahawks have had at least four prime-time games every year since 2012, Russell Wilson’s rookie season.

The Seahawks had five prime-time games last season, going 4-1 en route to a 12-4 record, and are 33-8-1 in prime time since Pete Carroll became coach in 2010. They play three prime-time games in a row in October against the Rams, Steelers and Saints.

Advertising

As was revealed Wednesday morning when the league announced all of the first weekend’s games, the Seahawks will open the season on Sept. 12 against the Colts in Indianapolis. It will be the second straight year and the fourth time in five years that they have opened on the road. But with the Mariners at home that weekend, it was inevitable that the Seahawks would be away.

It will be the Seahawks’ first trip to Indy since the 2013 season, a 34-28 loss to the Colts that was one of just three Seahawks defeats that season as they went on to win their only Super Bowl. The game will also mark the debut of Carson Wentz as Indy’s quarterback.

It is also the first of just two 10 a.m. starts for the Seahawks in 2021, the other coming on Dec. 12 at Houston.

As that was once something to fear for the Seahawks, the early starts long ago ceased being an issue. The Seahawks have won 19 of their last 26 10 a.m. starts and 11 of their last 12, including going 3-1 in 2020. Those wins included a victory at Atlanta in the season opener.

The Seahawks will play their first home game Sept. 19 against the Titans at Lumen Field. They are hoping they will be able to have fans after playing in front of an empty stadium for every game last season due to COVID-19.

Despite the NFL adding an extra game, teams will still have just one bye during the regular season (though they also will get something of a bye the week before the season begins with no games in what traditionally has been Week Four of the preseason, with each team playing just three preseason games).

Advertising

The Seahawks will have a “mini-bye’’ — the weekend off following its only Thursday night game — after the fifth week of the season. They will have their full bye in Week 9 following an Oct. 31 game against Jacksonville.

Last year, the Seahawks had their full bye following Week 5, and a 5-0 start, while its “mini-bye’’ was following its Week 11 Thursday night game.

As is the case with all NFC teams, the Seahawks have eight home games in 2021 and nine road games, with the extra road contest coming against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

It will be the first time in team history the Seahawks will play more road games than home in a regular season. The league played 14 games in their first two seasons in 1976-77 — seven home and seven road — and 16 from 1978 through 2020 (eight of each).

But the home-road split will flip in 2022 when the Seahawks and all NFC teams will get nine home games and the AFC eight.

The Seahawks will open their preseason against the Raiders in Las Vegas on the week of Aug. 13-16 and have home games in Weeks Two and Three of the preseason against Denver (Aug. 20-23) and the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 28. Exact dates for the Raiders and Denver games will be set later.

Here is Seattle’s full schedule (all times PT):

Sept. 12: at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., FOX

Sept. 19: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sept. 26: at Minnesota Vikings, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Oct. 3: at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Oct. 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 5:20 p.m., FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

Oct. 17: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Oct. 25: vs. New Orleans Saints, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 31: vs, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Nov. 21: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Nov. 29: at Washington Football Team, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Dec. 12: at Houston Texans, 10 a.m., FOX

Dec. 19: at Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Dec. 26: vs. Chicago Bears, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Jan. 2: vs. Detroit Lions, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Jan. 9: at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m., FOX