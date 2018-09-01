The Seahawks set their first 53-man roster of the season on Saturday. Notably, the Seahawks kept 10 defensive linemen but only five wide receivers.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster for the 2018 season, which was officially announced on Saturday with teams having to pare their rosters from the 90 they carried all training camp. Included are some quick comments about each position group.

QUARTERBACK

KEEP: Russell Wilson, Brett Hundley.

CUT: Alex McGough.

INJURED RESERVE: Austin Davis.

COMMENT: No surprises here as the Seahawks keep Hundley as the backup after trading for him last week and will try to get McGough back on practice squad. Teams can begin signing players to the practice squad on Sunday if they clear waivers. The Seahawks expect that McGough will clear waivers — if claimed he’d have to go straight to another team’s active roster, which would seem unlikely.

TAILBACK

KEEP: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis, J.D. McKissic.

CUT: Gerald Holmes, Justin Stockton.

COMMENT: No surprises here. There’d been a lot of talk about Prosise but he stayed healthy and stays on the team for now. McKissic also stays on the roster despite a foot injury that may keep him out for another couple of weeks. So while it looks like five on the roster, it’s only four for a few weeks.

FULLBACK

KEEP: Tre Madden.

CUT: Alex Marx.

COMMENT: Seahawks keep a fullback and one of their top special teamers in Madden.

TIGHT END

KEEP: Nick Vannett, Will Dissly, Darrell Daniels.

CUT: Tyrone Swoopes, Clayton Wilson, Kyle Carter.

NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LIST: Ed Dickson.

COMMENT: Dickson starts the season on the NFI list, which means he has to be out for the first six weeks of the season before he can return. The Seahawks brought in Daniels to add to the depth at the spot with Dickson’s return unclear. Swoopes looms as a practice squad candidate again.

WIDE RECEIVER

KEEP: Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, David Moore, Brandon Marshall.

CUT: Amara Darboh, Cyril Grayson, Damore’ea Stringfellow, Caleb Scott, Keenan Reynolds, Malik Turner, Marvin Bracy.

TRADED: Marcus Johnson.

COMMENT: The one mild surprise is Darboh. But the Seahawks will want to get him back on the practice squad, as well as maybe Reynolds and Stringfellow. Seattle going with five receivers for now but obviously tight ends can split out and so can the team’s running backs. And maybe this is a good spot to remind everyone that this roster can change tomorrow.

OFFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Justin Britt, Ethan Pocic, Germain Ifedi, D.J. Fluker, Duane Brown, George Fant, Rees Odhiambo, J.R. Sweezy, Joey Hunt.

CUT: Isaiah Battle, Jordan Roos, Willie Beavers, Skyler Phillips, Marcus Henry,

IR: Jamarco Jones.

COMMENT: The promising Jones is done for the year now being on IR with an ankle injury suffered in the first preseason game. Sweezy adds some veteran depth inside and Hunt makes the roster again after being waived a year ago at this time and spending most of last season on the practice squad. The starting five had been settled for a while now. Figure that Sweezy and Fant would be the two active backups on gameday if Seattle goes with just seven. Odhiambo can play both guard and tackle and Hunt, generally a center, has shown more versatility of late.

DEFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Jarran Reed, Dion Jordan, Frank Clark, Nazair Jones, Rasheem Green, Tom Johnson, Branden Jackson, Shamar Stephen, Quinton Jefferson, Poona Ford.

CUT: Ricky Ali’ifua (waived as injured), Joey Ivie.

INJURED RESERVE: Erik Walden.

COMMENT: Seahawks keep 10 defensive linemen for now which allows them to get Ford on the roster. It also is a little bit of a hedge on Jordan, who was activated off the PUP list on Saturday but has yet to practice in the preseason, leaving it somewhat unclear when he will be able to play.Walden was injured against the Vikings after making two sacks and is now done for the year barring an injury settlement down the road.

LINEBACKER

KEEP: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Shaquem Griffin, Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Martin, Austin Calitro.

CUT: Emmanuel Beal (as injured), Jake Pugh, D.J. Alexander, Josh Forrest.

COMMENT: This went as status quo as could be. Martin can also play defensive end and could be categorized at either spot. But we’ll leave him here since his base down position is generally as a strongside linebacker.

CORNERBACK

KEEP: Shaquill Griffin, Justin Coleman, Tre Flowers, Dontae Johnson, Neiko Thorpe.

CUT: Akeem King, Trovon Reed, Jeremy Boykins, Elijah Battle.

INJURED RESERVE: Byron Maxwell.

COMMENT: The only mild surprise maybe is Maxwell going on IR. Important to remember that injured players cannot be cut and Maxwell is a vested vet so he could not be waived as injured. But the team could reach a settlement with him later and he would then be a free agent. Expect Johnson to start at right cornerback entering the season with the rookie Flowers and Thorpe as backups.

SAFETY

KEEP: Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill, Tedric Thompson, Shalom Luani.

CUT: Tevon Mutcherson (as injured), Lorenzo Jerome, Mike Tyson, Maurice Alexander.

RESERVE/DID NOT REPORT LIST: Earl Thomas.

COMMENT: The addition of Luani in a trade with the Raiders meant the team cut Alexander, who just didn’t do enough to warrant keeping (and whose contract would have been guaranteed).

SPECIAL TEAMS

KEEP: Sebastian Janikowski, Michael Dickson, Tyler Ott.

CUT: None.

COMMENT: Nothing to see here as this was decided a while ago.