With MVP candidates at quarterback, complementary weapons on offense and injuries ravaging their defenses, the Seahawks and Cowboys enter their Week 3 matchup in surprisingly similar fashion.

In other words, bet the over.

While all four of our writers are on the same page about which team comes out on top, the only consensus national media members have settled on is this game’s shootout potential.

Here are the national media’s predictions for Sunday’s game at CenturyLink Field:

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal: Seahawks 33, Dallas 30

These teams are emblematic of the NFL in early 2020: The offenses are on schedule; the defenses have no pass rush. That development is more surprising in Dallas, considering Jerry Jones’ defensive investments up front, and will be a huge problem against Russell Wilson, who’s off to a near-perfect start to the season. The Cowboys’ offense is too diverse to be held down by a Seattle defense that looks ordinary despite its big names. This is another test of how much the Seahawks will Let Russ Cook, because this Dallas team is eminently attackable through the air. Everyone in the pool for fantasy leagues!

ESPN: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31 and Seahawks 34, Cowboys 28

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ passing game have a favorable matchup against Dallas’ banged-up defense. The Seahawks have leaned more on Wilson over the first two games, and he has delivered, including a five-touchdown performance last week against New England’s strong secondary. Now he faces a Cowboys defense that won’t have cornerback Chidobe Awuzie or linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. With Seattle dealing with defensive issues of its own, this game has shootout potential.

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson: Cowboys 45, Seahawks 38

Shootout coming in this game. I’m not sure you can bet the Over at 55.5, just because it’s like buying Enron stock in the fall of 2001. It’s the top of the market, and while there won’t be a crash coming, you still need 60 points scored basically. I obviously think it gets there and still like the Over anyway, but it just stinks buying the worst of the number here. At any rate, this is going to be a thrilling game to watch. The Cowboys could be 0-2 right now. Frankly, they should be. Russell Wilson is playing better football than just about anyone in football. Neither of these secondaries have a whole lot cooking on the back end. Both teams are loaded at wide receiver, with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett basically serving as DFS fireworks this week. I can’t not imagine a shootout, and I don’t like betting against Russ, but with a shootout I’m going to take the points.

Bleacher Report: Seahawks 28, Cowboys 27

The Seattle Seahawks barely covered a four-point spread with a last-gasp victory over the Patriots, but they’re now even larger favorites against a Dallas Cowboys team that arguably has more talent and is coming off a thrilling 40-39 victory over the Falcons. That has all but one of our experts siding with Dallas on the road in an empty stadium. … The Cowboys have been hit hard by injuries, but they could get left tackle Tyron Smith back Sunday. Meanwhile, Prescott has a chance to keep it rolling against a Seattle defense that has struggled against the pass and is now dealing with injuries to Marquise Blair on the back end and Bruce Irvin up front. … In other words, the Cowboys should keep up in this track meet.

New York Times’ Benjamin Hoffman: Seahawks -4.5 (to win by at least 5 points)

It would be easier to feel good about the Cowboys (1-1) and their huge comeback victory against Atlanta last week if they had not fallen behind, 29-10, in the first place. There is clearly something amiss for the Dallas defense, and facing Russell Wilson and the Seahawks (2-0) in Seattle is not a good time to work through your issues.

Sporting News’ Tadd Haislop: Cowboys 28, Seahawks 24

Fox’s Game of the Week is a dandy, especially with the Cowboys riding the high of their historic comeback win over the Falcons last week. The Seahawks are coming off an exhilarating win of their own with a red-hot quarterback. This should be tight. We like the team former Jets safety Jamal Adams wanted to play for to edge the team he ended up joining via trade.