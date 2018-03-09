Russell Wilson was one of many Seahawks players and personnel to memorialize Sherman's time in Seattle. Others around the league — and Smash Mouth — began their social-media recruitment of him to their teams.
The Seahawks released Richard Sherman on Friday, bringing to an end one of the most iconic careers in Seattle sports. Tributes to his time in Seattle quickly began rolling in on social media, with teammates Russell Wilson, Bradley McDougald and more weighing in. The team also released a moving video, listed first here.
We’ve collected them all from every corner of the internet. Check them out below, and leave your own in the comments. We’ll keep this updated as more players offer their memories.
[ From ‘You mad, bro?’ to The Tip: Relive No. 25’s top moments » ]
QB Russell Wilson
S Kam Chancellor
DB Bradley McDougald
WR David Moore
Man… Probably the most disappointing notification I’ve seen this off-season!! I’m blessed I got to experience time with @RSherman_25 !! Preciate the advice! pic.twitter.com/jtgx2bmcxB
— The_OVO_Duke™ (@DmoeSwagg23) March 9, 2018
QB Trevone Boykin
Seahawks legend Kenny Easley
Former Seahawks OL Clint Gresham
Former Seahawks DB Dion Bailey
The Sea Gals
Blitz
Seattleite and NBA player Jamal Crawford
ESPN’s Kenny Mayne
AP sportswriter Tim Booth
Local columnist Dave Boling
ROOT Sports host Jen Mueller
Sherman let the numbers speak for themselves after the news broke. Meanwhile, other players around the NFL began their recruitment of him to their teams. Oh, and Smash Mouth. Really.
The band Smash Mouth
Ex-Seahawk, current 49ers DL/LB Cassius Marsh
Packers OL David Bakhtiari
@RSherman_25 hey man. It’s #Agent69. Heard the news. I think I got whatchu lookin for. #GoPackGo #RingSZN
— David Bakhtiari (@DBak69) March 9, 2018
Another free agent, Will Blackmon
Broncos RB C.J. Anderson
My big bro @RSherman_25 keep grinding you gone be alright boss
— Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) March 9, 2018
