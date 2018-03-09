Russell Wilson was one of many Seahawks players and personnel to memorialize Sherman's time in Seattle. Others around the league — and Smash Mouth — began their social-media recruitment of him to their teams.

The Seahawks released Richard Sherman on Friday, bringing to an end one of the most iconic careers in Seattle sports. Tributes to his time in Seattle quickly began rolling in on social media, with teammates Russell Wilson, Bradley McDougald and more weighing in. The team also released a moving video, listed first here.

We’ve collected them all from every corner of the internet. Check them out below, and leave your own in the comments. We’ll keep this updated as more players offer their memories.

[ From ‘You mad, bro?’ to The Tip: Relive No. 25’s top moments » ]

QB Russell Wilson

No one better. Honor to share the field with you. @RSherman25

S Kam Chancellor

“Chancellor of Operations” Thanks for the name @rsherman25

DB Bradley McDougald

WR David Moore

QB Trevone Boykin

Seahawks legend Kenny Easley

Former Seahawks OL Clint Gresham

Former Seahawks DB Dion Bailey

The Sea Gals

Blitz

Seattleite and NBA player Jamal Crawford

ESPN’s Kenny Mayne

AP sportswriter Tim Booth

Local columnist Dave Boling

ROOT Sports host Jen Mueller

Sherman let the numbers speak for themselves after the news broke. Meanwhile, other players around the NFL began their recruitment of him to their teams. Oh, and Smash Mouth. Really.

The band Smash Mouth

Ex-Seahawk, current 49ers DL/LB Cassius Marsh

Packers OL David Bakhtiari

Another free agent, Will Blackmon

Broncos RB C.J. Anderson

Seattle Times sports staff