Seahawks rookie defensive end Jacob Martin produced his second strip sack of the season on Sunday, then unveiled his alter ego. Frank Clark added two more sacks as well.

Have you met Cowboy Jake?

Josh Rosen has.

Of course, most folks probably know him as Jacob Martin — a 6-foot-2, 242-pound rookie defensive end for the Seahawks and 2018 sixth-round pick. In Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Cardinals, Martin produced his second strip sack of the season.

Then he whipped an imaginary lasso around the neck of an imaginary calf. The Houston native and former Colorado resident debuted a rodeo-themed sack celebration.

And thus, a new man was made.

“I’m a cowboy, man. Cowboy Jake, man,” Martin said. “The week that we did the little riding-the-horse (celebration) off of (Jarran) Reed’s sack, I was like, ‘I’m just going to lasso the quarterback. Tie him up, man.’

“It’s like in the rodeo where you’re trying to rope up the calf. Same kind of thing. Ride the horse, throw the lasso, pull the calf in, tie his feet for time.”

The old ride your horse to go fishing celebration 🐎🎣 pic.twitter.com/atxvwc9ySg — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 30, 2018

Speaking of time, Martin doesn’t waste it. That’s why the former Temple standout has become a staple of the Seahawks’ third down packages. The speed rush is there.

But he still needs more seasoning.

“All year Jacob’s done a hell of a job just bending the corner,” Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark said. “You’re going to see it in the future. I don’t want to give too much away about a player like Jake. But there’s a lot to look forward to with Jacob Martin.

“People have just seen flashes of him. He’s still not a starter. He still hasn’t gotten all the reps he’s going to get in the future. But once Jacob puts everything together he’s going to be a double-digit sack guy.”

Meanwhile, Clark is already that guy. The Seahawks’ fourth-year defensive end racked up two sacks, three quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery on Sunday. He finished with 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting all 16 games this season.

One of Sunday’s sacks was the result of a particularly impressive spin move.

“I beat a lot of people doing that move, but usually quarterbacks get the ball out fast and I might not get through there clear. You never know what happens,” Clark said. “But it’s just something that I feel like I’ve always worked on, something I’ll continue to work on.

“I’ve got a few more other tricks up my sleeve, too. You’ve just got to look forward to them.”

Maybe he’ll provide a sneak peek when two sets of Cowboys clash in Dallas on Saturday night.