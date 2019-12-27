Past performance is no guarantee of future results, stockbrokers warn us, but then there’s the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have trailed at halftime in seven games this season — and lost all seven.

Headlines

• At @NotSportsCenter: “BREAKING: With the Bengals clinching the #1 overall pick, every single draft-eligible player has announced they are all returning to school.”

• At TheOnion.com: “4-year-old convinced father a moron after 45th consecutive hide-and-seek victory.”

Strictly speaking

The Jaguars fired football-operations VP Tom Coughlin after an NFL report cited his control-freak ways.

Apparently the mandatory chastity belts on road trips was the final straw.

Joe Basketball

Heisman Trophy QB Joe Burrow hit 10 of 12 shots to lead LSU past Oklahoma in a basketball-shooting competition three days before the teams met in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta.

Or as Tiger flaks preferred to spin it, an 83.3 completion percentage

Forget Santa

Children are ordering themselves home-delivered Christmas toys from Amazon via Alexa-enabled devices and their parents’ credit card, the Wall Street Journal reported.

And the Steinbrenner kids are running the Yankees. Coincidence?

Reboot the umpire

Major League Baseball is tinkering with using computer plate umpires within the next five years, but there’s still a few bugs to work out.

Every time there’s a pop-up ad, the laptop calls the infield-fly rule.

Hold the applause

Jason Garrett is widely expected to be fired as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

There goes his shot at a Clapper endorsement.

Fall Classics Dept.

Guest conductor when the Boston Pops performed “Sleigh Ride” on Dec. 23: 7-foot-5 Celtics rookie Tacko Fall.

Veteran Pops watchers say they’d never heard the orchestra hit the high notes like that.

Talking the talk

• Ryan McGee of ESPN.com, on the polarizing persona of Rudy Ruettiger of “Rudy” movie fame: “Mentioning Rudy in South Bend is the Notre Dame equivalent of bringing up the designated hitter, targeting rules or politics at Thanksgiving dinner.”

• Warriors coach Steve Kerr, to reporters, when asked if his 8-24 team’s win over Houston on Christmas was its best of the season: “Well, yeah, but there haven’t been that many to choose from.”

Intentional grounding

If scatching up just three field goals in a 17-9 loss in Philly wasn’t bad enough, the Cowboys’ team plane was deemed “not viable to fly” for the return trip home.

Translation: They were afraid it wouldn’t get a touch down in Dallas, either.

Quote marks

• Longtime Raiders fan Wayne “Violator” Mabry, to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, after watching the team’s final game in Oakland before it heads to Nevada next season: ”I feel like I’m being evicted. I’m still paying the rent, but they’re selling the property.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the 16-day lag between the semifinals and title game of the College Football Playoff: “Players have so much time off they might even have to go to class.”

• Boxer Daniel Jacobs, to reporters, on fans pelting the ring with debris when Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. quit after the fifth round of their super-middleweight fight: “I never ran and I never will, but I will duck these beer cans.”

• John Blanchette in the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Gonzaga becoming the sixth team in eight weeks to be top-ranked in the polls: “Being No. 1 in college basketball this season has been the shakiest perch since baby did the rock-a-bye thing in the treetop.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, on Jane Fonda’s fifth arrest for protesting climate change: “She is using her time behind bars to make a new jailhouse aerobics tape.”

It pays to specify

Hear about the New York fan who found a magic lamp last summer and got his greatest wish for the Knicks granted? Well, sort of.

Guess he should’ve told the genie something besides “We want to be neck-and-neck with the Warriors next season.”

Quote, end quote

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, after the Jaguars fired football-operations VP Tom Coughlin for his micromanaging ways: “Anyone who thinks Coughlin is overbearing would likely curl up into the fetal position if they had to live under Vince Lombardi.”

• Mike Hart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, on Sunday’s underwhelming Bengals-Browns game in Cleveland to close the regular season: “The stadium will be about as full as the one in the Baker Mayfield commericials.”

• Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, to reporters, on his team’s 26.9% shooting in a 94-82 loss to the Knicks the day after Christmas: “Let’s go with too much eggnog. I don’t know what else to tell you.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on diva WR Antonio Brown getting a tryout with the Saints: “Brown has as much chance of acting like a Saint as the 1-14 Bengals have of acting like a tiger.”