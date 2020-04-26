The dominoes resulting from the Seahawks’ loading up on offensive linemen in the offseason began to fall Sunday.

Veteran right guard D.J. Fluker was released by the team, which he first revealed in a tweet and was later confirmed by The Seattle Times.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Aaron Fentress tweeted that sources said the team was “prepared” to release center Justin Britt.

The team did not announce either move and the news on Britt was not immediately independently corroborated. But it has been speculated for months that Britt could be released in a cost-cutting move, as the team did with Fluker.

Fluker was entering the final year of a two-year contract and his release saves the Seahawks $3.687 million against the salary cap while resulting in a dead cap hit of $500,000 (meaning, cap room the team has to spend on a player whether he is with the team or not).

A move with Britt would clear out even more space as it would result in cap savings of $8.5 million though with a dead cap hit of $2.9 million. Britt is also entering the final season of his contract.

There has been some speculation the team could wait to make any move official with Britt until after May 1 when he would be eligible for health insurance through week one of the 2021 season. Britt is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in a game at Atlanta last Oct. 27. The team has previously held off on making moves with injured players in past years also to try to assure they would get insurance.

Indications are that any moves are not being made to clear out space for any specific signing — such as, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney — but instead are moves the team was going to make anyway, especially after having added to an already crowded offensive line in the draft.