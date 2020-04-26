The dominoes resulting from the Seahawks’ loading up on offensive linemen in the offseason began to fall Sunday.
Veteran right guard D.J. Fluker was released by the team, which he first revealed in a tweet and was later confirmed by The Seattle Times.
Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Aaron Fentress tweeted that sources said the team was “prepared” to release center Justin Britt.
The team did not announce either move and the news on Britt was not immediately independently corroborated. But it has been speculated for months that Britt could be released in a cost-cutting move, as the team did with Fluker.
Fluker was entering the final year of a two-year contract and his release saves the Seahawks $3.687 million against the salary cap while resulting in a dead cap hit of $500,000 (meaning, cap room the team has to spend on a player whether he is with the team or not).
A move with Britt would clear out even more space as it would result in cap savings of $8.5 million though with a dead cap hit of $2.9 million. Britt is also entering the final season of his contract.
There has been some speculation the team could wait to make any move official with Britt until after May 1 when he would be eligible for health insurance through week one of the 2021 season. Britt is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in a game at Atlanta last Oct. 27. The team has previously held off on making moves with injured players in past years also to try to assure they would get insurance.
Indications are that any moves are not being made to clear out space for any specific signing — such as, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney — but instead are moves the team was going to make anyway, especially after having added to an already crowded offensive line in the draft.
Seattle entered the draft with 18 offensive linemen on its roster and then added another in the third round, selecting guard Damien Lewis out of LSU. Lewis started 28 games the last two years for LSU at right guard — same position Fluker played — and the Seahawks stated that’s where they planned to start him out.
“It’s easier for us to just project that,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said. “We saw him do that for (28) straight starts playing big-time football. … He has taken some snaps at center but obviously it’s easier for us to see him and competing at right guard.”
As for the center position, Seattle retained Joey Hunt — who started the rest of last season after Britt was injured — signing him as a restricted free agent and also signed free agent B.J. Finney, who could play guard or center. Ethan Pocic, entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, could also play center.
Asked Friday about loading up on offensive linemen, Schneider said: “Just trying to get as much competition as we possibly can to protect our quarterback. We think we have the best quarterback in the National Football League and we have to figure out the best group to protect him.”
Fluker announced his release with a tweet in which he wrote: “Dear 12s, I was released by the Seahawks today. Couple of things: I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I’ve been in for a while. I want to thank John and Pete for their very thoughtful calls. Stay safe, be kind and I love y’all. Thank you, Seattle.”
He started nine games in 2018 when the Seahawks led the NFL in rushing and 14 more last season.
But at the age of 29 and entering the final season of his contract and having battled injuries the last few years the team made the move to save some cap space and with some young players ready to take over.
Seattle also loaded up on offensive linemen during the offseason and had 19 veterans or draft picks on the roster at the end of the weekend including other players who project at right guard, including holdovers Phil Haynes, Jordan Simmons, Ethan Pocic and Jamarco Jones and veteran free-agent signees Finney and Chance Warmack.
Seattle also re-signed veteran Mike Iupati earlier this month. Iupati started at left guard last season and re-signed to a contract that has a $2.5 million cap hit for 2020, a move that also seemed to foreshadow that the Seahawks might be making a move with Fluker.
But even with the release of Fluker, Seattle has 18 players who are either veterans or draft picks on its roster who are listed as linemen. Of that number, eight are listed specifically as guards — Haynes, Iupati, Demetrius Knox, Lewis, Khalil McKenzie, Jordan Roos, Simmons and Warmack.
Fluker was a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2016 and also played for the Giants before signing with Seattle.
