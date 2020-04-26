But Fluker’s hold on a roster spot had already seemed tenuous heading into the draft because his contract was structured with a heavy cap hit or the 2020 season — $4.187 million — with Seattle able to save all but $500,000 of that by releasing, or $3.687 million. It’s not thought the move means any other signing is imminent but that Seattle decided to release Fluker now so he has a better chance of latching on with another team. Advertising Fluker signed as a free agent prior to the 2018 season and became a popular locker room presence with his gregarious and boisterous personality (which was vividly displayed in the goodbye tweet sent after his release) while adding a measure of toughness that helped the team immediately revive a running game that had floundered in 2016 and 2017. He started nine games in 2018 when the Seahawks led the NFL in rushing and 14 more last season. But at the age of 29 and entering the final season of his contract and having battled injuries the last few years the team made the move to save some cap space and with some young players ready to take over. Lewis started 28 games at right guard at LSU the last two seasons and the Seahawks said Friday night after he was selected that’s where they planned to play him

“It’s easier for us to just project that,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said. “We saw him do that for (28) straight starts playing big-time football…. He has taken some snaps at center but obviously it’s easier for us to see him and competing at right guard.”

Seattle also loaded up on offensive linemen during the offseason and had 19 veterans or draft picks on the roster at the end of the weekend including other players who project at right guard, including holdovers Phil Haynes, Jordan Simmons, Ethan Pocic and Jamarco Jones and veteran free-agent signees B.J. Finney and Chance Warmack.

Advertising

Seattle also re-signed veteran Mike Iupati earlier this month. Iupati started at left guard last season and re-signed to a contract that has a $2.5 million cap hit for 2020, a move that also seemed to foreshadow that the Seahawks might be making a move with Fluker.

Along with drafting Lewis the Seahawks are also reported to have signed undrafted free agent rookie Tommy Champion of Mississippi State — he saw time at both guard and tackle during his career. The Seahawks have not confirmed UDFA signings.

But even with the release of Fluker Seattle has 18 players who are either veterans or draft picks on its roster who are listed as linemen. Of that number, eight are listed specifically as guards — Haynes, Iupati, Demetrius Knox, Lewis, Khalil McKenzie, Jordan Roos, Simmons and Warmack.