The dominoes resulting from the Seahawks’ loading up on offensive linemen the past few weeks began to fall Sunday as the team released veterans Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker in moves that cleared out roughly $12.1 million in salary-cap space.

Fluker revealed his release in a tweet and it was confirmed by The Seattle Times. A source also confirmed that Britt would be released, news which was first reported by The Athletic’s Aaron Fentress. Britt further confirmed his release posting a “peace out” symbol on Instagram on Sunday night. Quarterback Russell Wilson also tweeted a goodbye message to Britt, stating in part “thanks for all the focus and hard work and love you brought to the game.”

The team did not announce either move but both could become official by Monday.

Fluker was entering the final season of a two-year contract and his release saves the Seahawks $3.687 million against the salary cap in 2020 while resulting in a dead cap hit of $500,000 (which is cap room the team has to spend on a player whether he is with the team or not).

Releasing Britt will clear out even more space as it would result in cap savings of $8.5 million, though it comes with a dead cap hit of $2.9 million. Britt is also entering the final season of his contract.

There was no immediate indication the moves were being made in relation to any specific signing — such as, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney — but may have been moves the team was going to make anyway, especially after adding to an already crowded offensive line in the draft. The Seahawks also have to create some cap space for the eight draft picks acquired over the weekend and create some roster spots to sign undrafted free agents.

However, they were also moves the team would have to make if they were to come to an agreement with Clowney, and they also create cap space if Seattle wants to go after other veteran players who remain available such as end Everson Griffen, who has been widely thought a possible target.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said after the draft Saturday that the team had not closed the door on Clowney while indicating nothing was imminent.

But Monday also marks a time when league interest in Clowney could increase since it is the date when veteran free-agent signees no longer factor into the formula for determining compensatory picks for the 2021 draft, meaning any team other than the Seahawks that would sign Clowney wouldn’t have to worry about losing a pick, nor would Seattle be eligible for getting one if he departs. There’s been some thought that if other teams were interested in signing him they might be waiting until that date passed.

Using numbers from OvertheCap.com, the moves would appear to leave the Seahawks with about $14 million in cap space, which accounts for a salary-cap hit total of $7.8 million for its draft picks but does not include the contract of veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin, whose deal was signed last week but has not been processed yet.