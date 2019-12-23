One thing about the Seahawks’ playoff prospects is easy to remember — if they beat the 49ers Sunday evening they are the NFC West champs.

And some of the other possibilities also got a little simpler to figure out Monday evening when Green Bay beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 to clinch the NFC North title.

Not that it was necessarily all that good for the Seahawks.

Green Bay’s win means that the Vikings are now locked in as the No. 6 seed, and means the Seahawks would be the No. 5 if they were to lose to the 49ers Sunday, and would play in the wild-card round on Jan. 4-5 at the winner of the NFC East (likely the Eagles but also possibly Dallas).

But Green Bay’s win was a dagger for Seattle’s hopes of being the No. 1 seed, and also put a huge crimp in simply getting a first-round bye.

With a win over the 49ers, Seattle can still be the 1, 2 or 3 seed.

However, getting a first-round bye is now out of the Seahawks’ hands and solely in Green Bay’s.

Simply put, if the Packers win at Detroit on Sunday — and the Packers are a early 10-point favorite against a Lions team going with third-string QB David Blough — then the best Seattle can do is get the No. 3 seed, even with a win over the 49ers, a scenario that is one of the ugly byproducts of Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona which left Seattle at 11-4.

In that scenario, the Packers would be 13-3 and a game ahead of the Seahawks even if Seattle wins. And since the Saints have the head-to-head tiebreaker on Seattle it wouldn’t matter what New Orleans does (the Saints, who are 12-3, play at Carolina).

Seattle can be the top seed only if it beats the 49ers and both the Packers and Saints lose, creating a three-way tie at 12-4. That would go to Seattle due to conference and common games tiebreakers. Seattle can be the No. 2 seed if it wins, the Saints win and the Packers lose (the Saints would be 13-3 in that scenario and Seattle would win a tiebreaker with Green Bay at 12-4).

But any scenario where Green Bay wins relegates Seattle to being at the most the No. 3 seed.

And that’s a pretty big difference as only the top two seeds get a bye the first weekend and then a home game in the divisional round.

Being the No. 3 seed would mean Seattle hosting the Vikings in the wild-card round and then going on the road in the divisional round.

And according to the website FiveThirtyEight.com, being the No. 3 seed is the most likely option for Seattle even if it beats the 49ers — FiveThirtyEight.com gives Seattle just a 7% chance of getting a first-round bye after the results of Monday night.

But the decision over the weekend to move the kickoff time of Sunday’s game to 5:20 p.m. means the Seahawks will know exactly what they are playing for by kickoff.

That leaves open the possibility that Seattle will know at kickoff that it will have to play a game the following weekend but will play the 49ers for the goal of at least having that be a home game.