The Seahawks don’t have to worry any longer about general manager John Schneider heading to back to Green Bay as the Packers on Sunday hired Brian Gutekunst as their new general manager, news reported first by NFL.com.

It was revealed Saturday that the Packers asked the Seahawks for permission to talk to Schneider, who has been Seattle’s GM since 2010 but grew up in De Pere, Wis., within about six miles of Lambeau Field, and had reportedly been interested in returning to run his hometown team. That led to speculation that the two teams could pull off a trade if the Packers really wanted Schneider.

But that’s a moot point now that the Packers have their man in Gutekunst, who had been Green Bay’s director of player personnel since 2016 and has been in the Packers’ organization since 1998.

ESPN.com and others are reporting that the 44-year-old Gutekunst will receive a five-year contract to replace longtime Green Bay GM Ted Thompson, who was moved to another position with the organization last week.

Schneider, 46, had two stints working with the Packers, getting his start in the team’s personnel department in 1993 and working as a scout until 1996 and then working in two higher-level positions in Green Bay’s personnel department from 2002 until coming to Seattle in January of 2010.

Schneider signed a new contract in the summer of 2016 that takes him through the 2021 season. Unlike an earlier contract with the Seahawks, Schneider said his new deal — reported to pay him $4 million a year — did not include an out clause allowing him to go to Green Bay.

NFL rules allow for teams to deny permission for employees to interview for what are considered lateral moves and a league source confirmed on Saturday that Seattle denied Green Bay the right to talk to Schneider.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had also said last week that he expected Schneider to stay put saying “I’m convinced of that. I think he is going to be here, so I’m counting on that.”

Turns out he was right.