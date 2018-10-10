If you're going to London for this Sunday's Seahawks-Raiders game, here's a list of fan events scheduled from Thursday through Sunday.

Did you decide to use Sunday’s Seahawks vs. Raiders game as an excuse to do some sightseeing in London?

If so, here’s a quick fan guide to the events leading up to the game.

For the first time, we embark on a journey across the pond 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6ndlYsMLlU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 11, 2018

The Basics

What: Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders

When: Sunday, Oct. 14., 6 p.m. London time/ 10 a.m. P.T. (Channel 13)

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Tickets: Very limited, available here.

Useful reminder: The NFL’s clear bag policy will be enforced at Wembley. Only clear plastic bags within the dimensions of 30cm X 15cm X 30cm (15 inches X 6 inches X 15 inches) will be allowed into the stadium.

Seahawks things to do before the game

The Seahawks arrive in London at Heathrow Airport early Thursday afternoon. From that point on, there’s a whole slate of fan activities planned for 12s through the weekend.

Seahawks home bar in London: Barrowboy & Banker Pub

Pub hours: Thursday 10 a.m. to midnight; Friday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The designated Seahawks bar is — per the Seahawks’ website — “a stone’s throw from the London Bridge.” Blitz will make some appearances, there’ll be games and trivia nights, and you can get a free Seahawks rally towel too.

The pub menu includes traditional English fare like fish and chips, savory pies, bangers and mash, black pudding Scotch eggs, and an assortment of pudding desserts. Oh and there’s beer too, of course.

Fan event schedule

(All times listed are London time)

Thursday, Oct. 11:

7 p.m.: Seahawks Pub trivia night (Barrowboy & Banker Pub)

Test your Seahawks knowledge, win prizes and hang out with some Seahawks legends and Blitz, of course.

8 p.m.: DJ Supa Sam (Barrowboy & Banker Pub)

Seahawks official DJ Supa Sam is in charge of the music from 8 p.m. until the pub closes.

Friday, Oct. 12:

6 p.m.: Blue Friday (Barrowboy & Banker Pub)

Seahawks fans are invited to wear their jerseys and come to the official Seahawks pub to hang out with Seahawks greats Walter Jones and Jacob Green.

7 p.m.: DJ Supa Sam (Barrowboy & Banker Pub)

Seahawks official DJ Supa Sam is back in charge of the music at Barrowboy & Banker from 7 p.m. onward.

Saturday, Oct. 13:

5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Seahawkers London pre-game meet up (Revolution Bar)

London Seahawks fan party to celebrate the Seahawks’ debut on London soil. Celebrate with drinks, food and a silent auction. Tickets: £27.54 ($36.36 USD) per person.

6 p.m.: Seahawks London live broadcast begins (Barrowboy & Banker Pub)

The members of the Seahawks live radio broadcast team will get the show on the road live from the Barrowboy & Banker Pub.

8 p.m.: London band Candy Riff plays at the Barrowboy & Banker Pub.

Sunday, Oct. 14:

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Official NFL Wembley tailgate (outside Wembley Stadium)

Seahawks-Raiders ticket holders get free access to the NFL’s official tailgate party. Entry is located on Engineers Way, between Rutherford Way and First Way.

2:30 p.m. to kickoff: The Ultimate Seahawks-Raiders tailgate party (The Drum at Wembley)

Don’t have tickets to the game but want to be close to the action? The Drum will host a tailgate with food, drinks and promises an autograph session with an NFL great. Who? You’ll have to go to find out. Tickets: £81.44 ($107.51 USD) per person

6 p.m.: Seahawks vs. Raiders kickoff (Wembley Stadium)

Or, if you don’t have tickets, the official London Seahawks watch party will be held at Barrowboy & Banker Pub.

Going to London, or live in London and want to gather with other Seahawks fans for the game? Chime in in the comments below!