MINNEAPOLIS — Receiver Josh Gordon, a member of the Seahawks the past two seasons, is expected to be reinstated by the NFL soon, according to a report Friday from ESPN.

And when he is, the Seahawks will explore signing him, general manager John Schneider said during his regular segment on the team’s pregame radio show Sunday in Minnesota.

The ESPN report stated Gordon could be available to play as soon as next week.

Schneider, when asked about Gordon, said there is nothing official yet from the NFL.

But Schneider said the team has “always had a great relationship with Josh” and added “obviously he’s someone who is right here in Seattle. When things get taken care of officially we’d like to get rolling with him.”

That sounds like Seattle will try to sign Gordon, who became a free agent when the team released him in March.

Gordon did not play last season while serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy in December 2019. Seattle had hoped to activate Gordon late in the 2020 season, but it was then revealed he had not fulfilled all of the obligations of his reinstatement. He was officially placed back on indefinite suspension in January.

Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN Friday: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers midway through the 2019 season, and he played five games for Seattle before being suspended for violating league policies on both performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

Gordon, 30, had seven catches for 139 yards with the Seahawks in 2019.

Seattle could use some receiver depth with rookie Dee Eskridge dealing with a concussion that has held him out the last two games.

The Seahawks elevated Cody Thompson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.