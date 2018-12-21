EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his third straight game with a quad injury.
The Giants announced on Friday that Beckham, linebacker Alex Ogletree, center Spencer Pulley and receiver Russell Shepard won’t play Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Colts (8-6) in Indianapolis.
Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn is questionable with a thumb injury.
Beckham didn’t practice this week. Ogletree (concussion), Pulley (calf) and Shepard (ankle) were injured in a loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- As Huskies await word from 4-star safety Asa Turner, UW's Chris Petersen bemoans 'vultures' that have 'gotten worse' in recruiting
- Bo Scarbrough ecstatic at chance to be Seahawks' new 'hammer' in the backfield
- The key to Chris Petersen's recruiting success at UW is hidden in Huskies' number of scholarship offers | Matt Calkins
- Meet Sama Paama, a 16-year-old, 336-pound defensive tackle (and part-time kicker) and perhaps Chris Petersen's most interesting recruit ever
- Former 5-star Kentucky recruit Quade Green will transfer to Washington
Beckham said Thursday he wants to play again this season. His last chance comes against Dallas in the regular-season finale.
The 26-year-old Beckham was injured on the final play against Philadelphia on Nov. 25. He played the following week against the Bears and threw and caught a touchdown pass in the Giants’ 30-27 win in overtime.
Beckham has 77 receptions for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.
He missed most of last season after breaking his left ankle in the fifth game.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL