JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta has pleaded guilty to a disorderly person offense and two traffic offenses after failing to obey an officer’s orders while driving near a construction site in October.
Lauletta pleaded guilty Tuesday. The plea deal calls for dropping charges if Lauletta stays out of trouble for the next year.
Weehawken police say Lauletta was driving his 2017 Jaguar Oct. 30 when he was stopped for failing to obey an officer’s order to continue driving straight.
Police says Lauletta almost hit an officer while making an illegal turn. He was stopped by a second officer and refused to produce a driver’s license or exit the car.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Seahawks sign free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a former Cleveland Brown
- Mel Stottlemyre Sr., Yakima Valley native and former Yankees star, dies at 77 WATCH
He was later arrested. Lauletta has said he’s apologetic about the incident.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL