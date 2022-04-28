RENTON — With their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) Thursday night, the Seahawks drafted Charles Cross, a 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle out of Mississippi State. He’s Seattle’s highest draft pick since left tackle Russell Okung went No. 6 overall in 2010.

Five things to know about Cross:

1. He might be the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft.

Cross is lauded for his athleticism, and he is a huge value with the ninth pick, according to Pro Football Focus grades. Cross is the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 overall prospect in this class, per PFF’s Big Board. Playing in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, Cross played 719 pass-blocking snaps last season — more than anyone in college football — and he allowed just two sacks and 14 hurries.

2. He projects as a Week 1 starter in the NFL.

Cross, in a conference call Thursday night with Seattle media, says he’s capable of playing either left tackle or right tackle, and most analysts project he’ll be ready to step in immediately as a starter in the NFL. He fills a significant need on the Seahawks roster.

“I’m excited and I’m ready to get to work,” Cross said. “I can’t wait to get to Seattle.”

3. His nickname is ‘Sweet Feet.’

Because, yeah, of his good footwork. Cross weighed in at 307 pounds at the NFL combine, and he said Thursday he’s up to 315 pounds now.

“Cross has the most impressive pass-blocking toolbox in the class. It may take time, but everything is there,” PFF wrote.

4. He had his best game against Alabama.

Cross didn’t allow a single pressure on 66 pass-blocking snaps against Alabama last season, per PFF.

“I feel like I played well against Bama in ’20 and ’21,” he said. “… Playing Alabama, they have a lot of great players on their team and you just want to come in and compete. I always wanted to play my hardest and win that game. That game means a little bit more.”

5. Some have questioned his run-blocking ability.

Of the 919 snaps he played last season for Mississippi State, just 200 of those were run-blocking plays in Leach’s offense. Naturally, that has led some draft analysts to suggest it could take Cross some time to develop as a reliable run-blocker in the NFL.

“Cross has the ability to be a front-line pass protector in time, although a learning curve should be expected,” Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm wrote in analyzing Cross. “The Bulldogs’ one-dimensional scheme will require Cross to learn on the job and likely take some lumps along the way. But in time, he could develop as a good left tackle, ideally suited to fit a quick, rhythm passing game.”

Cross’ response recently when some asked about his run blocking?

“Go watch the film. You’ll see,” he said.