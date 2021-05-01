With their third — and, for now, final — pick of the 2021 draft, the Seahawks appear to have gotten nice value out of a big addition to their offensive line.

Seattle traded up nine spots to take Florida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe in the sixth round, pick No. 208 overall. And, yes, he is a big dude — Forsythe is listed at 6-feet-8 and 307 pounds.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected Forsythe as a third- or fourth-round pick, and he certainly fills a need for the Seahawks up front. He is seen as a developmental lineman, and it would make sense if the Seahawks plan to utilize something of a “redshirt” year for him in 2021 while hoping he can take over at one of the tackle spots in 2022.

What to know about the newest Seahawk

Name: Stone Forsythe

College: Florida

Height: 6-8

Weight: 307

Hometown: Winter Garden, Florida

Notable: Forsythe started at left tackle for all 25 games of the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the Gators. … Played both guard and tackle early in his college career. … His father, Ray, played offensive line for the Cincinnati Bengals, plus stints in NFL Europe and the Arena League.

Quotable: “It was pretty good and I wouldn’t change anything about it. It was kinda slow in the beginning. I had a great time playing the last two years playing and it was a good time up there. I kind of had a mentality change and just getting comfortable and being confident with what I was doing out there on the field.” — Forsythe on his college career, via the Orlando Sentinel

Highlights: