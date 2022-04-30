RENTON — With their second seventh-round pick (No. 233 overall) on Saturday afternoon, the Seahawks selected Dareke Young, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver out of Lenoir-Rhyne University, a Division II school in Hickory, North Carolina.

What you need to know about Young:

1. He did a little bit of everything in college.

Lenoir-Rhyne transitioned to more of a Wing-T offense during Young’s sophomore season, and Young was asked to play both running back and receiver in the new system. As a junior in 2019, he had 49 carries for 335 yards and four touchdowns (6.8 yards per carry), plus 25 receptions for 515 yards and eight TDs.

He played in just two games as a senior, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in part because of a partial tear in his MCL, but he did have a breakthrough game in the league championship game, posting nine catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Young, from Raleigh, North Carolina, said he broke his leg before his high school senior season, and he wasn’t heavily recruited. Which is how he ended up at a small Division II program.

He also has experience playing special teams.

“The more you can do, the better,” he said.

2. He felt great about his visit to Seattle.

The Seahawks brought in Young for a recent visit, and Young said he felt an instant connection.

“I feel like it went perfectly,” he said. “I feel like I impressed all the coaches and bonded with all the coaches when I was there. Seattle just felt like the right fit and I’m glad they took a shot on me.”

3. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering physics.

And he’s already started on a master’s of business arts program, though he paused those studies to train for the NFL draft.