RENTON — With their first seventh-round pick (No. 229 overall) on Saturday afternoon, the Seahawks selected Bo Melton, a 5-foot-11, 189-pound wide receiver out of Rutgers.

Here’s what you need to know about Melton:

1. Yes, he’s fast.

Speed is a theme of this Seahawks draft, and Melton fits right in.

He ran a 4.34-second 40 at the NFL combine, one of the fastest times of any prospect this year.

His numbers don’t jump out from his four seasons at Rutgers, but it’s only fair to note that Rutgers’ offense was among the worst in the Big Ten every season he was there.

Melton, a two-time team captain, led the team in targets in each of the past three seasons, and he finished his career with 164 receptions (sixth most in school history), 2,011 receiving yards (10th most) and 11 touchdowns.

2. He’s versatile.

Melton has played as an outside receiver and he’s played as a slot receiver.

He also has experience on special teams as a returner and gunner.

“I’m a very versatile player,” he said Saturday afternoon. “I can be used everything — on special teams or wherever they need me to be used at.”

3. His Rutgers roots run deep.

Melton’s father, Gary, played running back and receiver at Rutgers. His mom, Vicky, played basketball at Rutgers. His younger brother, Max, is a current cornerback at Rutgers.

The brothers were recently featured in a Rutgers football billboard near their hometown in New Jersey. The billboard slogan was F.A.M.I.L.Y.

“I love the fact that it is family for us. Rutgers is family to us,” Gary Melton told The Press of Atlantic City. “So, that acronym, ‘Forget About Me, I Love You,’ that extends even beyond the family that we have, a mother, father and sons. It extends to the family of Rutgers.

“We came up through it. We met each other there. It means something to us. It means something more than what people can imagine.”