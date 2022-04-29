RENTON — With their third-round pick (No. 72 overall) on Friday evening, the Seahawks drafted Abraham Lucas, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound right tackle out of Washington State via Everett’s Archbishop Murphy High.

Here’s what you need to know about Lucas:

1. He has a ton of experience.

Lucas started 42 consecutive games for the Cougars, earning first-team all-Pac-12 honors last fall.

“I’m just a guy who likes to show up and do his job the best he can,” Lucas said in a conference call with local media Friday evening. “Don’t try to do anything spectacular. Just do your job and everything else will follow.”

Pro Football Focus projected Lucas as a second-round pick and ranked him as the No. 7 offensive tackle in this class. In 477 pass-blocking snaps last season, Lucas did not allow a sack.

PFF wrote: “Lucas may get a bad rep as an ‘Air Raid tackle,’ but that is a disservice to what he’s done throughout his career at Washington State. On 2,195 career pass-blocking snaps across four years as a starter, Lucas has allowed a total of 49 pressures — that’s it. His technique will need to improve, but the fact that he’s gotten by so well with unrefined hand usage is almost a plus at this point.”

2. He won a state championship at Archbishop Murphy in 2016.

Lucas played tight end and defensive end early in his high school career, and didn’t switch to the offensive line until his senior season at Archbishop Murphy. He excelled as the new left tackle in 2016, helping the Wildcats to an undefeated season and their first state title.

Advertising

Also on that team: UW cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was taken in the second round Friday by the Chicago Bears.

Lucas now gets to stay home to play in the NFL.

“Oh man, it’s surreal, I tell ya,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of emotions right now. I’m not sure where to place all of ’em.”

Naturally, Lucas grew up as a Seahawks fan.

The first Seahawks game he can remember watching was Super Bowl XL — the Seahawks’ controversial loss to the Steelers. He was 7 years old.

“Me and my dad, man … we weren’t happy at the end of that game,” Lucas said.

3. He comes from a big family.

Lucas is one of seven siblings in his family — four sisters, three brothers. All are athletes, he has said.

“My parents (are) my biggest supporters. They did everything to makes sure we would get by,” he told WSU Athletics. “ … I’m just so grateful for them and everything they did for all of us.”