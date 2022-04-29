With their first second-round pick (No. 40 overall) on Friday, the Seahawks drafted Boye Mafe, a 6-foot-4, 261-pound edge rusher from the University of Minnesota.

Here’s what you need to know about Mafe:

1. He tested off the charts at the NFL combine.

Mafe’s stock rise during an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, and it rose even more when he took part in drills at the NFL combine.

Mafe ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, posted a broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches, and had a vertical jump at 38 inches. (He jumped 42 inches at Minnesota’s Pro Day workout a few weeks later.)

“It’s how explosive he is. It’s his testing numbers. That’s not normal,” Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

2. He had a better pass-rush win rate than Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux

It’s true.

Yes, it’s a niche statistic, but it’s one NFL teams surely took notice of when evaluating Mafe.

According to Pro Football Focus, on plays of third-and-4 or longer Mafe had a career pass-rush win rate of 26% in college. That indeed ranked ahead of the top three edge rushers selected in the first round Friday: Hutchinson (24%), Thibodeaux (25%) and Walker (11%).

“As explosive a 261-pounder as you’ll see. ‘Twitched up’ as can be,” PFF wrote about Mafe.

3. He honors his late mother before every game.

Mafe’s mother died from pancreatic cancer on Mother’s Day 2018. To honor her, Mafe takes a moment before every game and signs “I love you” to the sky.

“She meant the world to me. She always support me no matter what I did,” Mafe told ESPN. “Now I’m chasing my dreams to become an NFL player. She would be ecstatic to be here with me.”