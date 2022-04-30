RENTON — With the fourth pick of the fourth round Saturday (No. 109 overall), the Seahawks selected Coby Bryant, a cornerback from Cincinnati.

Here’s what you need to know about Bryant:

1. He sounds like the perfect cornerback for Pete Carroll.

Bryant is listed at 6-feet-1 and 193 pounds. He is described as a “very willing tackler” in his Pro Football Focus profile. He was a team captain, four-year starter and won the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back in 2021.

Plus, there’s this:

“The best way to describe him is elite competitor,” Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It can be a fault sometimes because he hates to lose and be wrong sometimes. That’s a great problem to have.”

So, yes, you can see why Carroll and the Seahawks like him.

“I would say I’m a physical corner, as well as a high football IQ,” Bryant told Seattle reporters in a conference call Saturday morning. “And then most importantly, I feel like I make a lot of plays in the ball. I would say my ball skills are the best in the draft.”

Bryant’s arms measured at 30-5/8 inches — just shy of Carroll’s long-held standard of 32 inches — and his 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the combine isn’t considered elite. But he was quick to note he improved that 40 time to 4.47 seconds at his Pro Day workout.

“I’m still working hard and still getting faster to this day,” he said.

2. He’s been battle-tested.

With teammate Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner — the No. 4 overall pick to the New York Jets on Thursday night — locking down the other side of the field, opposing quarterbacks went at Bryant regularly.

“I knew the challenge I was going to have to step up to,” he said. “And as the competitor that I am, you know, I love to challenge. I never back down from anything or anyone.”

He’s often called “the other” cornerback from Cincinnati, but he said that’s fine with him. He said he and Gardner have a close relationship.

“It doesn’t really bother me,” he said. “The type of man I am, I always use fuel to (light the) fire, you know. … He’s the ultimate competitor, just like I am … and he pushed me to become not only a better football player but a better man as well, just because of the relationship that we have off the field.”

3. Yes, he has that ‘Mamba Mentality.’

Bryant was indeed named after the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and he’s proud of that.

“It’s an honor,” he said.

Any pressure that comes with living up to that name?

“No, not really pressure — more of a privilege,” he said. “That just means that I have to work twice as hard to live up to it and (make) a name for myself, and most importantly represent him as well as I can.”