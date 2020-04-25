While the Seahawks have one of the better one-two punches at receiver in the NFL in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, there is a lot of unknown with the rest of the receiving corps.

Which is why it was no surprise that Seattle used a draft pick on a receiver, which the Seahawks finally did at number 214 Saturday, taking Freddie Swain of Florida.

Swain seems to project best as a possible slot receiver, listed at 6-foot, 197 pounds and having run a 4.46 40 at the NFL combine.

Swain led Florida with seven receiving touchdowns last season, coming on 38 overall receptions good for 517 yards.

Let’s take more of a look at Swain:

Name: Freddie Swain

College: Florida

Height: 6-0

Weight: 197

The Skinny: Along with being one of Florida’s more dependable receivers the last three seasons he was also used primarily on punts — he had a long of 85 with a touchdown in 2018.

Swain’s speed and size will give him a shot at earning a spot in Seattle’s receiving rotation, especially if he can show some ability in the return game, where the Seahawks might like to take some of the work off of Lockett’s plate.

After Lockett and Metcalf Seattle has a bevy of candidates for the other three, four, five receiving spots, depending on how many the team will keep.

Veteran Phillip Dorsett seems the leader for the third receiver role but he is also on just a one-year deal.

David Moore also is on just a one-year deal after signing his restricted free agent tender. And 2019 seventh-round pick John Ursua remains unproven.

Seattle has only two other receivers on the roster in Penny Hart and Cody Thompson aside from the five listed above, so it was a given the Seahawks would add some in the draft and/or undrafted free agency.

Seattle could also re-sign Malik Turner, and might at some point be able to bring back Josh Gordon if he is reinstated by the NFL.

But Seattle needed some depth and one thing that likely piqued Seattle’s interest in Swain was how he performed against some of the better teams on Florida’s schedule last year, with six catches for 146 yards against Auburn and eight for 91 against Georgia with a touchdown in each game.

Swain’s senior year production essentially matched what he had done his first three seasons at Florida — he finished his career with 69 receptions for 996 yards and 15 touchdowns.

And Swain said one reason for his breakout senior year was that the team used him much more in the slot than it had previously.

“I was outside at first and then they moved me inside where I can show my quickness against other people,” he said. “So it was just the role.”

In fact, when asked to describe himself as a player, the first thing Swain said is “I’m more of a slot guy.”

So, pencil him in to getting his first shot there with Seattle.

Swain attended Ocala High in Marion, Fla., where he was a consensus four-star recruit and also had offers from Alabama and Clemson before picking Florida.

Swain has already started a foundation and provided 15 Thanksgiving meals to families in Ocala last year.

Highlights: