ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday night that Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin’s career may be over because of an accumulation of injuries.

John Schneider and Pete Carroll just added some wide receiver security either way. The Seahawks traded up to claim the last pick of the second round from the New England Patriots and chose physically gifted Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf.

Here’s what you need to know about Russell Wilson’s newest target.

Name: D.K. Metcalf

College: Ole Miss

Height: 6-3

Weight: 228

The Skinny: You may have heard of D.K. Metcalf. The redshirt sophomore out of Ole Miss was one of the biggest (and fastest, and most explosive) stories of the NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, bench-pressed 27 reps of 225 pounds and logged a 40.5-inch vertical jump. He’s big, strong, fast and twitchy.

But can he actually play?

That’s still to be determined. Metcalf was the second-best receiver on his team at Ole Miss, behind fellow second-round pick A.J. Brown. In seven games last season, he caught 26 passes for 569 yards, 21.9 yards per catch and five touchdowns, before missing the remainder of the season with a neck injury. He started all 12 games and registered 39 catches for 646 yards (16.6 average) and seven scores in 2017 as well.

If there’s an area of concern for Metcalf, it’s durability. The Oxford, Miss., native missed parts of two seasons with a broken foot and the aforementioned neck injury.

Besides the measurables, Metcalf touts some noteworthy lineage as well. His father — Terrance Metcalf — played guard at Ole Miss, his grandfather — Terry Metcalf — played running back for the St. Louis Cardinals, and his uncle — Eric Metcalf — was a Pro Bowl NFL returner.

The Seahawks traded up to grab him for a reason. With Doug Baldwin’s future in jeopardy, Pete Carroll and Co. need to continue to surround franchise quarterback Russell Wilson with eligible playmakers. And, if his NFL Combine performance is any indicator, Metcalf could quickly become one of those guys.