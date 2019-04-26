The Seahawks found a pair of draft picks in Salt Lake City.

After snagging hard-hitting Utah safety Marquise Blair in the second round on Friday, John Schneider and Pete Carroll struck again by trading up to take another Ute — linebacker Cody Barton — in the third round with the No. 88 overall pick.

Here’s what you need to know about Seattle’s fourth selection in the 2019 draft.

Name: Cody Barton

College: Utah

Height: 6-2

Weight: 237

The Skinny: Cody Barton is a Utah Ute, through and through. His father, Paul, played football and baseball at Utah before spending a brief stint in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. His mother, Mikki Kane-Barton, was a two-time honorable mention All-American basketball player at Utah and the 1993 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year. His older brother, Jackson, played offensive tackle at Utah and his little sister, Dani, is currently a Ute volleyball player.

But even with all that company, Cody managed to make a name for himself.

He did that by leading the Utes with 116 tackles last season, while adding 10.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors as a result. In four seasons and 50 career games split between inside and outside linebacker, Barton finished with 234 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and nine sacks.

He’s an instinctive, unabashedly physical player who showcased impressive strength by bench-pressing 225 pounds 30 times at the NFL Combine. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds.

It may be difficult for Barton to find immediate playing time behind the likes of Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Mychal Kendricks and Austin Calitro on the Seahawks’ depth chart. But the Salt Lake City native will be counted on to contribute on special teams at the very least.