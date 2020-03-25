And then there were two.

Of Seattle’s 11-man 2016 draft class assembled less than four years ago, just two now remain either on the roster or still apparently in the team’s plans after it was reported Wednesday that offensive lineman Germain Ifedi has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

The agreement was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who also noted the Bears are likely to use Ifedi at guard instead of the tackle spot that was his primary position with the Seahawks.

That leaves only defensive tackle Jarran Reed (who re-signed a two-year deal last week) and center Joey Hunt (who was tendered as a restricted free agent and, while he has yet to sign it, is obviously a player the team would like to have back at that price) still on the books.

The other nine are either now elsewhere or free agents.

Ifedi was the first pick in Seattle’s class that year, taken at No. 31 overall following a trade with the Denver Broncos in which the Seahawks moved down five spots to acquire an extra pick in the third round. (Denver moved up to take quarterback Paxton Lynch. Seattle used the other pick it received on tight end Nick Vannett.)

Ifedi started all 60 games in which he played for the Seahawks but was generally viewed as never really quite living up to the potential of a first-round pick, and in the eyes of many fans, became something of a symbol for an offensive line that has also long been regarded as one of the team’s weaknesses.

Ifedi started all 16 games last season at right tackle, and both in the playoffs, and along with quarterback Russell Wilson was the only player not to miss an offensive snap.

But it had long been thought he was unlikely to be back after the team declined to pick up a fifth-year option on him following the 2018 season.

That meant Ifedi became an unrestricted free agent last week, and the team’s actions — specifically, signing free agent tackles Brandon Shell of the Jets and Cedric Ogbuehi of the Jags — had sent a strong signal reaffirming what had seemed obvious for a while, that Ifedi was unlikely to return.

Shell, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $11 million, is expected to take over Ifedi’s spot at right tackle while Ogbuehi could also compete for that spot or be a swing backup tackle, similar to the role George Fant played the last few years. (Interestingly, Ogbuehi and Ifedi were teammates at Texas A&M.)

Some had thought maybe Fant could replace Ifedi at right tackle, but he signed a three-year deal with the Jets worth up to $30 million with $13.7 million guaranteed.

That contract may — surprisingly — dwarf the one received by Ifedi, who likely figured he’d get more than a one-year deal. But until the dollar figures are in on Ifedi’s contract — they were not immediately available — a complete judgement has to wait.

Still, that Ifedi lasted into the second wave of free agency indicates his market was not overly strong. Also eye-opening is that the Bears apparently intend to try Ifedi at guard. Ifedi actually started at right guard for Seattle as a rookie in 2016 but moved to right tackle in 2017 and started all but one game there the last three seasons.

Now, like most of the rest of the class of 2016, he’s moving on.