New York will always serve as a significant part of Geno Smith’s NFL journey.

With every day he spends as the starting quarterback in Seattle it becomes a part of his story that recedes further into the rearview mirror.

Maybe that’s why when Smith met the media this week he did all he could to insist that Monday night’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. — the field where he spent the first five seasons of his career — is all about the present and not the past.

“Excited to go on the road,’’ he said when asked if he was excited to make his first return to MetLife since his final season with the Giants in 2017. “Another opportunity for us as a team. Monday night game, prime-time game, can’t wait. Just another opportunity for us to go out there and prove ourselves against another good defense.”

Any emphasis on anything else, Smith said, is coming solely from the outside.

“The media makes things more than what they are,’’ Smith said. “But it’s just another football game. For me, it’s another opportunity to go out there and again prove myself. No matter who it is or where it is, it’s about executing on the field. Once the game is played, none of that outside noise ever matters. I’m just focused on doing my job, which is being the quarterback of this team and letting the writers write the stories.”

Smith can be assured the media in New York will have all eyes on him, as well as on whatever response Smith might get from Giants fans.

Smith played his first four years in New York as the quarterback of the Jets after he was taken in the second round out of West Virginia in 2013.

After starting for two years and losing the job to Ryan Fitzpatrick (which was hastened when he suffered a broken jaw in a locker-room incident with teammate IK Enemkpali before the 2015 season), Smith moved on to the Giants in 2017 to serve as a backup to Eli Manning.

In the midst of a lost season for the Giants, Smith was thrust into the unenviable position of starting a late-season game at Oakland in place of Manning — and in the process snapping Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts, at the time the second-longest in NFL history.

The Giants lost 24-17 to fall to 2-10, and the following week coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired, and Manning reinstated as the starter.

Smith never played another down for the Giants and signed the following season with the Chargers, spending a year as the backup to Philip Rivers, throwing just four passes in mop-up duty, before coming to Seattle in 2019.

A year ago, when the Seahawks hosted the Giants in October, Smith was a bit more reflective about his time with the Giants.

“What I can say is I enjoyed my time there, had an opportunity to learn and grow, was able to be under coach McAdoo and Mr. Jerry Reese, who I owe a lot to,” Smith said then. “And obviously, being able to be in the same room with Eli Manning and to learn from him, learn with him and to compete with him. It was awesome just to be a part of that for a year.’’

And after leading the Seahawks to a 27-13 win at Lumen Field, Smith said he dedicated the game to McAdoo and Reese.

“I spent one year with the Giants,’’ he said after the game. “That year, to me, was like a blur. My life has moved on from then. I don’t have any remorse towards anyone there. In fact, to me, this game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese. They believed in me. As far as any other thing, I don’t really care for it. I’m happy to be here in Seattle. It’s like a family here. Feels like home.’’

Smith seems to be embodying the saying that home is where the heart is — and it’s worth noting he is in his fifth season in Seattle, as many as he spent in New York.

Still, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week he’d addressed with Smith the emotional challenges that could await Monday.

“We have already talked about that a little bit,’’ Carroll said Thursday. “We’ve already started that talk. He’s fine. He’ll be fine about it. It’s a long ways back. He probably doesn’t have as much of a thought about it as I do.”

It’s also worth remembering Smith has already walked down all of his various NFL memory lanes. Last year he played all of his previous teams — Jets, Giants and Chargers — each time leading the Seahawks to a win.

“He’s so routine now about how he prepares, and his expectations on what it takes to prepare well, that it kind of overrides the issues,’’ Carroll said. “I’m always on him and watching him and wanting to see that he’s balanced and on track. There’s not much critique in there. He’s doing it. He knows how to do this as well as anybody, he’s been through it all. His respect for preparation is at an all-time high. He’s maxing out every opportunity he gets, every rep counts for him. He’s competing like the plays in practice are like the plays in the game. You can’t ask for more than that, he’s doing everything.”

Injury report: Burns and Brown out

The Seahawks ruled two players as out for Monday night’s game, cornerbacks Tre Brown (concussion) and Artie Burns (hamstring). Brown was injured against Carolina, while Burns was injured this week in practice, Carroll said.

Two others were listed as doubtful — left tackle Charles Cross (toe) and cornerback Coby Bryant (toe).

Carroll said Bryant will make the trip and that “anything can happen,” adding he has been getting some specific treatments for his toe injury, which also held him out last week against Carolina.

Five others were listed as questionable: tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), DL Dre’mont Jones (hip), OLB Derick Hall (knee), TE Noah Fant (knee) and center Evan Brown (quad).

Carroll indicated all of those listed as questionable will play.

Jones practiced fully Saturday indicating he is on track to play. Carroll said Fant was being rested and that Hall had gotten some work in. Carroll also said he expected Dissly and Brown to play.

No other players were given designations, a list that includes safety Jamal Adams, who is expected to play for the first time since Sept. 12, 2022 when he tore his quad muscle, as well as cornerback Riq Woolen, who sat out last week with a chest injury.

The potential absence of Bryant and Burns — who started at the nickel spot against Carolina with Bryant out — raises the obvious question of who will be the starting nickel against the Giants.

It was not a question Carroll wanted to answer Saturday saying, “I’m not telling you what’s going on. Wait and see.’’

Advertising

Options include using safety Julian Love there, or moving starting left cornerback Devon Witherspoon inside in nickel and dime situations and bringing in Michael Jackson to play outside.

Among the notable designations for the Giants, left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is out and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is doubtful.

Note

Three Seahawks drew fines for penalties incurred in Sunday’s win over Carolina. Love was fined $21,833 for a hit on Carolina QB Andy Dalton that drew a flag in the first quarter, Teez Tabor $6,000 for unnecessary roughness and DK Metcalf was fined $16,391 for a blindside block in the third quarter. It is the fourth fine for Metcalf this season totaling $49,172.