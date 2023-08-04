The Seahawks returned to Lumen Field on Friday for the first time since Jan. 8, when Quandre Diggs’ overtime interception helped clinch Seattle a somewhat unlikely playoff spot.

The stakes Friday night were much lower — a mock game that is designed in part to simply give the team, and especially young players, a run-through of what game day is like, from the pregame warmup to the 13-minute halftime.

Officially, it was a 20-17 victory for the blue team over the green.

Much of the game featured the No. 1 offense going against the No. 2 defense and vice versa.

But the threes got a lot of work and the twos went against each other for a final drive.

As might be expected, the starters typically had their way when they were on the field as complete units.

Quarterback Geno Smith, who last year at this time was locked in a battle with Drew Lock, looked like the certain starter that he now is in leading three early scoring drives for the No. 1 offense, which played without receiver Tyler Lockett, who was held out while dealing with some hamstring tightness.

Smith hit DK Metcalf and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for back-to-back gains of 28 and 24 yards on the first possession to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by DeeJay Dallas.

“That was very important for us,’’ Smith said of the two passes to Metcalf and Smith-Njigba. “I was very happy about that. Those are two guys we are going to need to make big plays.

Smith completed 10 of 15 passes for 171 yards, all in the first half in leading the offense to two field goals as well as the touchdown in three possessions.

“I thought they were sharp,’’ Carroll said of his offensive players. “The first drive was really good. … Geno was in control.’’

Metcalf finished with 51 yards on two receptions and had another pass for a possible long gain go just off his fingertips while Smith-Njigba had 37 yards on two receptions.

And the No. 1 defense didn’t allow a point on its first three series before giving up a lone field goal on its only drive of the second half.

“Saw some pretty good pressure from the defense and really some pretty good run play, I thought,’’ Carroll said.

The defense also forced a turnover when second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe — getting the start with Darrell Taylor out with a shoulder injury suffered in practice — hit Lock’s arm as he was attempting to throw.

The play was technically illegal as quarterbacks are supposed to be off-limits to contact.

“That was just a little accident,’’ Mafe said later with a laugh.

But the play typified what has been a strong start to camp for Mafe, who might be needed to play a more significant role if Taylor is out for any length of time.

Advertising

“It’s like night and day,’’ Carroll said of the difference this year from his rookie season.

“The game has slowed down for me,’’ Mafe said.

Dre’Mont Jones also had a sack early on

Lock operated the second-team offense throughout and finished 16 of 22 for 178 yards and a touchdown.

His scoring pass came on a two-minute drive that ended the night, working against the No. 2 defense.

Lock capped it with a 13-yard scoring pass to undrafted free agent rookie Jake Bobo out of UCLA on what turned out to be the final play of the night. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Bobo led all receivers with 76 yards on seven receptions and just missed coming down with another touchdown in the back of the end zone on a pass from Smith late in the first half.

Bobo also raised some eyebrows with his play during OTAs and minicamp in the spring. And both his performance Friday and the news that Dee Eskridge has been suspended six games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy could give him a better shot at making the 53-man roster, as well as Carroll’s revelation that second-year receiver Dareke Young is being examined for a possible sports hernia injury.

“He’s been doing a great job,’’ Smith said of Bobo. “Even back to minicamp, OTAs he was a guy who was just showing up on tape, making plays consistently, a guy who knows his assignment. He’s got a lot of confidence, a lot of swag. Everyone around here loves Bobo and we’re happy to see him make those plays because he can be a really good player.’’

Seattle’s other scores in the game were three field goals from Jason Myers of 36, 25 and 47 yards, though he missed from 52, and two scores by the No. 3 offense against the No. 3 defense — a 2-yard run by SaRodorick Thompson that capped a short drive following a fumble by Kenny McIntosh, and a 6-yard pass from Holton Ahlers to tight end Griffin Hebert.

McIntosh suffered a sprained left knee on the play on which he fumbled and did not return. Carroll said he did not have anything more specific on how long McIntosh, a seventh-round draft choice out of Georgia, might be out.

McIntosh was checked out in the medical tent, then returned to the sideline with his helmet on, and his left knee in a wrap.

Free agent cornerback Andrew Whitaker was carted off in the first half with what Carroll said was a knee injury.

What Carroll didn’t like was a few too many penalties, several of the presnap variety.

“I thought we were sloppy, penalties,’’ Carroll said. “That kind of got in the way of a smooth, smooth night.’’

They’ll have a chance to sort that out Thursday when they will be back at Lumen Field against the Vikings in their preseason opener at 7 p.m.