RENTON — In the wake of maybe the Seahawks’ most disappointing loss of the 2022 season Sunday — 40-34 to the downtrodden Raiders in overtime — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasted no time saying he’d shoulder whatever blame anyone wanted to give him.

“When I was in college, a coach told me about the difference between a finger pointer and a thumb pointer,’’ Smith said in an answer to the first question he received in his postgame news conference. “I’ve always vowed to be a thumb pointer. I’m going to look at myself hard in the mirror, watch this film, see where I can get better and help this team win games.’’

That lesson, Smith said Thursday, came from his first head coach at West Virginia, Bill Stewart.

“He was great with things like that,’’ Smith said of Stewart, who died of a heart attack in 2012 a year after resigning as WVU’s coach. “He reminded me a lot of coach (Pete) Carroll with just how he would coach you, your mindset, and the type of person you wanted to be, not always just the player. … He would always say, ‘You don’t want to be a finger pointer, you want to be a thumb pointer. You want to make you are policing yourself before you are looking at everyone else.’”

While Smith had some plays and moments Sunday he’d like to have back — an interception in the first half, a fumble on a botched zone-read handoff in the second — his play remains the most consistent aspect of the Seahawks season.

For what might not have gone right for Smith Sunday, he still completed 27 of 37 passes for 328 yards, his most as a Seahawk, with a 106.6 passer rating that would have been more than 10 points higher if not for the interception, which Carroll has said was mostly the result of some miscommunication with the receivers.

It was another performance that seemed to make clear that anyone still anticipating a sudden drop-off in Smith’s play may be waiting a long time.

Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage at 72.8% with the fourth-best percentage through 11 games of any QB in league history other than three years from New Orleans’ Drew Brees (in 2018, 2019 and 2020).

And true, Smith’s patience in being content to “take what the defense gives him’’ is a factor in his high percentage — the Seahawks’ intended air yards per pass attempt this year of 7.6 this year is down significantly from the 9.3 of 2021 that led the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. He is converting the big plays when they are there to be had — his average of 7.9 yards per attempt is fifth in the NFL and on par with Russell Wilson’s 8.2 per attempt of his Seattle career.

Pro Football Focus this week in a rating of the top players who can be free agents in March listed Smith second behind only Lamar Jackson.

Wrote PFF: “There’s still a lot of football left this season, but no current indication we should expect some massive regression. Smith’s 84.0 passing grade against middle-of-field-open coverage further illustrates he’s not benefiting in an outsized fashion from loaded box counts that free up his receivers in an effort to sell out against the run. We can go on and on, but the fact of the matter is that Smith has played like a legitimate top quarterback in the NFL this season.’’

That includes how he has handled the leadership aspects of the quarterback position, as evidenced in his “thumb’’ comment after Sunday’s game.

“Yeah, I was curious how he would handle (leadership) either way, whether he was doing well or he wasn’t,’’ Carroll said. “I wasn’t sure because he hadn’t had to do it for us. If I had to have guessed, I would have guessed that he would do it well. I would have guessed that he would have been OK because he had been so levelheaded throughout the time he has been with us, but you never know. I think the way that he has embraced it shows you how he expected it to happen.’’

That leadership is needed more than ever this week with the Seahawks in what is their biggest crisis point of the season since the 2-3 start that threatened to torpedo it early.

An out-of-nowhere four-game winning streak got the Seahawks to 6-3, atop the NFC West and regarded as among the bigger surprises in the NFL.

With two straight losses coupled with four straight 49ers wins, the Seahawks are in second place in the NFC West and for the moment out of the conference playoff picture.

Whether the Seahawks can climb back into the division race and playoff picture remains a question. But to Carroll, the way that Smith will lead them through it isn’t.

“I think it’s exactly what you hope you would get,’’ Carroll said of Smith’s public comments. “He couldn’t be more willing to hold himself accountable. He’s giving direction, he made a statement, ‘We’re not sneaking up on anybody, we’ve done enough stuff that people know we are coming.’ I thought he showed some wisdom in that. He’s very clear and very comfortable in accepting responsibility, obviously you have seen that. It’s a great trait.”

Injury and illness report

Eight players sat out Seahawks practice Thursday listed with illness, double the number as the day before.

The eight were: guard Damien Lewis, running back Travis Homer, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, safety Josh Jones, running back Tony Jones, defensive lineman Myles Adams and receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Lewis and Homer — who is also listed with a knee injury — sat out Wednesday. Two players who sat out Wednesday with illness — defensive tackle Al Woods and guard Phil Haynes — were back.

Carroll did not talk to the media Thursday, so it’s unclear the nature of the illnesses and if any players are in danger of missing Sunday’s game. Carroll will talk to the media Friday when the Seahawks also have to release a game status report.

In the good news department, two players who sat out Wednesday with injury — linebacker Bruce Irvin (knee) and safety Ryan Neal (elbow/shoulder) — were back as full participants.

That news is particularly heartening for Neal, who left the game against the Raiders following Las Vegas’ first possession in overtime but appears as if he is on track to play against the Rams.

Two other players were listed as limited Thursday — tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and guard Gabe Jackson (knee/rest).