PITTSBURGH — Geno Smith got hammered. That was the word Pete Carroll used to described T.J. Watt’s hit on the Seahawks’ quarterback that ultimately spoiled the Seahawks’ stirring comeback effort here late Sunday.

Watt actually hammered Smith twice in overtime. The first hit drove Smith back 13 yards on a third-down sack, knocking the Seahawks out of field-goal range on the first possession of OT.

Watt’s second hit, on the first play of the Seahawks’ next possession, caused Smith to fumble deep in Seattle territory. The Steelers recovered at the Seahawks’ 16-yard line, and three plays later Chris Boswell kicked a 37-yard field goal to lift the Steelers to a 23-20 victory at Heinz Field.

Smith said he didn’t see Watt before getting blindsided on the last hit.

“Man, we can’t keep coming up short. I can’t keep coming up short,” Smith said. “That’s solely on me and I vow to be better.”

Smith lied flat on his stomach after his fumble. Teammates Kyle Fuller and Freddie Swain eventually pulled him up from the turf, and the Seahawks’ new starting QB jogged to the sideline with his head down.

“It kills him,” Carroll said. “Because these are extraordinary opportunities for him, and he wants to come through and he wants to show that he can do it and play and all that. It kills him that he wasn’t able to finish it.”

Smith, 31, did what his team asked of him for 65 minutes Sunday night.

He managed the game.

He didn’t make any grave mistakes.

He gave the Seahawks a chance to win.

And they’ll leave Pittsburgh feeling they should have won this one, despite their sluggish first half and despite playing without star QB Russell Wilson for the first time in a decade.

Wilson, nine days after surgery to repair the broken middle finger on his right hand, took part in a light workout on his own pregame, running a series of phantom plays and pretending to throw the ball.

He watched the game from the sideline, the first game he’s missed in his NFL career.

“Russ was great, as always,” Smith said. “He was great the entire week … helping our QB room out. He was in my ear the whole night on the sideline, keeping me positive. I appreciate Russ.”

The Seahawks didn’t need Smith to be Wilson. They didn’t need him to be a star in his first start since 2017.

Trailing 14-0 at halftime, Smith helped lead to the Seahawks to two third-quarter touchdowns. Alex Collins scored on a 2-yard run early in the third quarter for the Seahawks’ first score, and Smith found tight end Will Dissly for a 1-yard touchdown to pull Seattle within 17-14 late in the third.

“It’s just the exactly what we were talking about during the week, that we were going to have to come through and hang (tough) and find a way and to support Geno’s effort,” Carroll said. “We had to do what we could do to take the heat off of him, and it was everybody absorbing the responsibility to contribute. And that’s what happened.”

Smith finished 23 of 32 for 209 yards and a 99.6 QB rating. But unfortunately for him, the game came down to his final snap, and his lone blunder of the night.

“It’s tough. It’s super tough,” Smith said. “One thing I know about this team, we’re not going to hang our heads. We’re going to bounce back and get a win.”