The Seahawks roster is set. Well, mostly. With the Seahawks, you never really know for sure.

But, when training camp ended, the projected starting lineup looked pretty much like it did entering it, with Seattle not making any significant changes the week the season began.

What kind of a roster is it?

As the season begins, here’s our ranking of Seattle’s position groups.

1. Quarterback

Russell Wilson is one of a handful of quarterbacks whose presence alone makes his team a Super Bowl contender. And at 32, there’s no reason to think there will be any drop-off in his play anytime soon. There is some intrigue at the backup spot (Geno Smith/Jake Luton).

2. Safety

There aren’t many duos in the NFL better than Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Adams might be more of a playmaker in his second year in the system. Ryan Neal, Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi give Seattle good depth, with Seattle likely to find ways to get Blair on the field regularly in dime packages.

3. Special teams

Each member of Seattle’s kicking trio (Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Tyler Ott) has made a Pro Bowl in the last three years, as has Nick Bellore for his coverage work. The return units appear a little uncertain as the season begins. But the special teams should again be ready to give Seattle an overall edge in most games.

4. Defensive line

Many feel this can be Seattle’s best defensive line since the 2013 Super Bowl champs. That might depend on the continued progress of younger players such as Rasheem Green, L.J. Collier, Bryan Mone and Alton Robinson. But there’s no questioning veterans Carlos Dunlap, Al Woods and Kerry Hyder, nor third-year tackle Poona Ford.

5. Wide receiver

Maybe this seems too low given Seattle has one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But while Dee Eskridge and Freddie Swain showed a lot of promise in the preseason, each is unproven.

6. Running back

Chris Carson is healthy and rested as the season begins, giving Seattle one of the more proven all-around running backs in the NFL. The team is deep at the position, carrying five running backs. The wild card of the bunch is 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who could give the Seahawks a real secondary option if he can stay healthy and play as he did before getting hurt in 2019.

7. Tight end

Free agent signee Gerald Everett could be the team’s de facto No.3 receiver, ticketed for a big role in the passing game. Will Dissly seems due for a bounce back season. And another wild card is Colby Parkinson, a second-year player who flashed talent early in camp before suffering a foot injury. He’ll start the season on IR. But once he gets healthy he could be a difference-maker.

8. Linebacker

This could look like a foolish ranking when the season ends. But for now, second-year weakside linebacker Jordyn Brooks and strongside linebacker Darrell Taylor are in “prove-it’’ mode, especially Taylor, who saw no action last season because of injury. But there’s no question about the consistency of rock-in-the-middle Bobby Wagner. And Cody Barton showed in the preseason he’s a more-than-capable backup. Bellore, a fullback in title, is needed there now for depth.

9. Offensive line

There’s reason to think Seattle’s offensive line could be better this year than last season, when it wasn’t as bad as commonly portrayed. But there are also questions — will it matter that Duane Brown saw no on-field action in camp? Can Gabe Jackson upgrade the right guard spot? And can Kyle Fuller give Seattle improved play at center?

10. Cornerback

This is the mystery position, with the Seahawks seeming to acknowledge they don’t have set starters by continuing to make moves after setting the 53-man roster. Maybe Tre Flowers really will take that step forward Pete Carroll has said he’s shown in camp. Maybe newly acquired Sidney Jones will make a difference and take over the left side from D.J. Reed, who was moved there after camp — just before the team decided to trade Ahkello Witherspoon. Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi make for an intriguing nickel duo.