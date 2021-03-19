Coach Pete Carroll said after the 2020 season that he wanted the Seahawks to run it more and better in 2021.

And on Friday, Seahawks fans learned it will be a familiar face heading up that task — Chris Carson.

The Seahawks and Carson agreed to a new contract Friday. It is a three-year deal worth up to $24.625 million but voids to two years at $14.625 million. So it’s best viewed as a two-year deal, with the void year a way for the team to spread out more of the salary-cap hit.

The deal is reportedly backloaded financially, with Carson reported to have $5.5 million guaranteed in 2021 and the chance to earn up to $6.9 million overall in 2021.

A source confirmed to The Seattle Times that the deal is expected to happen.

What it mostly means for Seattle is keeping Carson, who has been the heart and soul of Seattle’s running game since being taken in the seventh round of the 2017 draft out of Oklahoma State.

Carson has rushed for 3,270 yards in four years, topping the 1,000-yard mark in both 2018 (1,151) and 2019 (1,230) before missing four games contributed to him dropping to 681 yards last season, but averaging a career-high 4.8 yards per game.

The contract Carson will get rivals the one the Raiders gave Kenyan Drake on Thursday — a two-year contract worth $14.5 million.

That contract may have helped jump-start talks between Carson and the Seahawks, with running back having been a market slow to develop in the early days of free agency.

With Carson back, that leaves linebacker K.J. Wright as the most significant Seattle free agent still unaccounted for, with cornerback Shaquill Griffin signing a deal with Jacksonville earlier this week.

Carson is the fourth Seahawk free agent to agree to re-sign joining defensive tackle Poona Ford, center Ethan Pocic and fullback Nick Bellore.

Carson finished the final season of his initial four-year deal in 2020 that paid him $3.73 million.

But now 26 years old and having suffered a succession of injuries that have meant he has missed 19 games in four NFL seasons, Carson made clear from the beginning of the season he hoped to strike it rich in free agency.

“Of course, it’s something that’s on my mind,” he said before last season. “You see a lot of guys, they’re starting to get paid, but I try not to let it distract me from the season. I try to push it away.”

The Seahawks let Carson test free agency when they declined to place a franchise tag on him which would have paid him just over $8 million in 2021 on a one-year deal, all of which would go on the salary cap.

Seattle won its gamble there with Carson able to earn up to $6.9 million in 2021, while apparently besting offers from the Jets, Panthers and Patriots, who “all got involved’’ with Carson, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Carroll said after the season he hoped Carson would be back but said he knew it would take some work.

“I do know Chris has got to — he’ll look out for himself,” Carroll said in his season-ending Zoom news conference. “So he’s got to see what the situation is. We would love for him to be with us. He’s been a terrific part of our team, and hopefully we can keep that going. In my mind, I can’t imagine anything else happening.’’

Ultimately it did and Seattle will return its leading rusher to a group that also includes 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny as well as recent draftees Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas, as well as Alex Collins, who recently re-signed to a one-year deal after spending most of last year on the practice squad.

Seattle earlier this week saw last year’s backup, Carlos Hyde, sign with Jacksonville.

The presence of five running backs now under contract who all saw action last year figures to mean Seattle is now done adding to that position.

But it also makes for an especially interesting competition to see how the spots fill out.

Re-signing Carson to what is essentially a two-year deal also raises questions about the future of Penny.

Penny was a controversial pick as the number 27 overall selection in 2018 and has struggled to stay healthy, playing in just 27 of a possible 48 games in his career, missing all but three last season while still recovering from a knee injury suffered in Dec., 2019.

When Penny was drafted in the first round, many viewed that as a sign that he would be the team’s running back of the future, and some figured that meant it more likely Carson might leave.

But Penny’s injuries and inability to prove he can be a consistent contributor undoubtedly added to the urgency for Seattle to get something done with Carson.

The Seahawks were 10-2 last year in games Carson played in, and while his running was a key factor, so was making 37 catches for a career-high 287 yards and four touchdowns, an aspect of his game that figures to fit in nicely with the offense of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who spent the last four years with the Rams.

What Carson will be asked to do most, though, is give the Seahawks the kind of punishing, bruising rushing attack that Carroll likes the best.

“We have to run the ball better,’’ Carroll said after the season. “Not even better, we have to run it more. We have to dictate what’s going on with the people that we’re playing, and that’s one of the ways to do that.”

And as they have the last four years, they’ll again count on Carson leading the way in getting that done.