RENTON — As Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stepped to the podium shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday for his first news conference since suffering a finger injury Oct. 7, the opening question asked about his recruiting pitches to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

By the time the news conference ended 20 minutes later, Beckham was headed to the Los Angeles Rams.

But for a minute, he wasn’t.

After initial reports said he was signing with the Rams, others reported that he was still deciding between the Rams and Packers.

Finally, after a feverish 20 minutes or so that included the Rams posting on social media that Beckham was joining their team, only to then take it down, Beckham was finally a Ram.

According to the NFL Network and other reports, Beckham signed a one-year deal to join the Rams, who are 7-2 but coming off a disastrous home loss Sunday night to the Titans to fall behind the 8-1 Cardinals in the NFC West.

Though there were few early details on the contract, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that it “doesn’t sound like a lot of money, but the opportunity to play in LA with Matthew Stafford and with an already good receiving corps was simply too much for Odell Beckham to pass up.”

Wilson acknowledged he had spoken with Beckham, trying to sell him on Seattle. Other reports indicated that the Seahawks made a strong push to sign the three-time Pro Bowler, hoping to beef up an offense already set to get a nice boost this week with the return of not only Wilson but also potentially running back Chris Carson and receiver Dee Eskdrige.

“Good for him, you know,” Wilson said when asked about the first report that Beckham was signing with the Rams. “He’ll do great. Wish him the best.”

The Seahawks, like every other NFL team, passed on claiming Beckham off waivers Monday and taking on a $7.25 million salary for the rest of the season. The Seahawks had the cap space to take him on, with roughly $13 million remaining this week, which had fueled speculation that they might claim him.

But the Seahawks and the rest of the league found that too rich.

That made Beckham a free agent and set off two days of speculation, with the Packers at one point said to be the favorite for his services and at other times the Saints (his hometown is New Orleans) or Patriots.

Ultimately, Beckham chose a team that fit his stated criteria of having a proven quarterback (Stafford) and a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Seattle was said to have made a competitive offer. But Rapoport reported that from the start Beckham had targeted the Packers or Rams.

Wilson has previously lobbied for Seattle to sign veteran receivers such as Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon and tight end Greg Olsen, and he undoubtedly would have loved to have added Beckham.

Before it became known Beckham was signing with the Rams — but when asked about Beckham — Wilson also gave a vote of confidence for what Seattle has, which includes an elite receiving duo in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“He’s a great player,” Wilson said of Beckham. “I think we can do some great things together, what he can bring. But also, too, the great players that we have, the dynamic receivers we already, just to have all those guys on the field is a scary thing. So you know, he’ll make his decision, whatever that is. And I’m excited about what we have this week and who we have and what we can do. And we keep making the plays. It’s been really spectacular to see our guys making so many great plays.’’

