In the heady moments immediately following the NFL draft, just about every pick looks good. Coaches and general managers wax optimistically about the future of each new player, fans are giddy with excitement about what those players may accomplish.

The reality is that some will pan out and some won’t. Conventional wisdom is that if three players out of a seven-man class become solid contributors, it’s a good draft.

Seattle drafted 11 players last weekend, using a first-round pick acquired in the Frank Clark trade as collateral to then make a bevy of trades to increase its total from the five it held when the draft began.

It’s a volume drafting strategy that the Seahawks have made pay off before.

And as coach Pete Carroll said during an appearance on ESPN 710 Seattle Thursday, it’s an approach that’s more vital than ever when the team has to pay big salaries to veterans, such as the $140 million contract handed to Russell Wilson a few weeks ago.

Draft picks come with inexpensive (by NFL standards) rookie contracts and the Seahawks will need as much of that bargain labor to contribute as they can get.

“To come up with 11 draft picks was a tremendous statement for us,’’ Carroll said. “Of course we need the young guys.’’

But as Carroll also said, when asked specifically what immediate impact he expects out of the three receivers the team drafted, “we’ll have to wait and see.’’

That’s really the only logical response at this point.

And now, after the excitement of the draft, the “seeing’’ finally happens this weekend when each of the 11 draft picks, as well as a dozen or so undrafted free agents, convene for the team’s rookie minicamp Friday-Sunday.

Here are four things to watch as they do.

WHICH RECEIVERS CATCH ON?

Seattle made its biggest investment in receivers, taking three — D.K. Metcalf in the second round, Gary Jennings in the fourth and John Ursua in the seventh — in part to add some weapons for Wilson and also to replenish the position if Doug Baldwin retires.

The team isn’t going to know anything official on Baldwin for a little while, with the team giving him some time to decide on his future. But they prepared just in case, and Metcalf and Jennings each seem pegged for big roles in 2019 regardless.

But just how ready each is will begin to become apparent this weekend as the Seahawks get their first in-person and close-up look at the three draftees.

Carroll said Thursday on ESPN 710 Seattle it’s too early to know exactly what Seattle has in its new receivers “but we feel good about it.’’

Seattle also is bringing in two undrafted free agents at receiver — Jazz Ferguson of Northwestern (La.) State and Terry Wright of Purdue.

But he also said the team won’t depend solely on the new guys noting that Jaron Brown should take on a bigger role this season and they hope David Moore makes a big leap in year three. Still, the hope is the new guys can also all help quite a bit, as well.

WHAT’S THE LINE ON THE D-LINE?

The minicamp also gives Seattle its first look at first-round pick L.J. Collier, who is expected to start out his career at the five-technique end spot, and sixth-round tackle Demarcus Christmas.

Seattle also has signed a couple of potentially intriguing UDFAs such as Bryan Mone, a 335-pound nose tackle from Michigan.

But as Carroll said again on ESPN 710 Seattle Thursday, the Seahawks are also going to continue to scout the ranks of veteran NFL free agents.

Seattle has already had Nick Perry and Ziggy Ansah in for visits and on Thursday it was learned that Shane Ray — a 25-year-old who played the last four seasons with Denver — is expected to visit Friday. Ray has just two sacks the last two seasons in 19 games but had 12 in his first two seasons and could be seen by Seattle as a candidate to help out some at strongside linebacker, as well.

No signings of veterans is expected until after May 7, which is when any signing would not longer impact the formula for determining compensatory picks for the 2020 draft.

Seattle currently is on track to get four in 2020 for the losses of free agents this year such as Earl Thomas and Justin Coleman and doesn’t want to lose them.

Ansah, who is the biggest name of the group, also is coming off shoulder surgery, so Seattle appears willing to wait that one out and at least not lose a draft pick for signing him.

The Seahawks have plenty of cap space to sign one, two or even three defensive linemen with the trade of Frank Clark clearing out $17.1 million — the Seahawks are listed as having almost $26 million in cap space entering the weekend according to OvertheCap.com.

UNLOCKING THE SAFETY POSITION?

Seattle also gets its first look at safeties Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi, taken in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

Advertising

Blair is listed as a strong safety and Amadi at free, where they will compete with Delano Hill (strong) and Tedric Thompson (free), who were each taken in the 2017 draft.

Carroll said Thursday what should be expected — they will need time to sort it all out. But the general assumption is that Seattle will let those four compete to see the best fit alongside veteran Bradley McDougald, who can play either spot.

Amadi also could get some looks at the nickel corner spot eventually.

IS THERE A FULLBACK IN THE HOUSE?

Seattle has no player listed as a fullback on its current roster — it was around this time a year ago that the Seahawks had four on their roster, which led to a too-easy way describe the team’s offensive shift under new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The Seahawks have made consistent — if never too dramatic — use of a fullback under Carroll, with Tre Madden playing that spot primarily the last two seasons. Madden remains unsigned and presumably still there if Seattle needs him.

But Carroll on Thursday also noted on 710 ESPN Seattle that “we’ve got a guy coming from El Paso.’’

Advertising

That was a reference to Winston Dimel of University of Texas-El Paso, who will attend this week’s minicamp as a tryout player.

Like all teams, the Seahawks will have 25-35 players into camp as tryout players, meaning one who is not signed to a contract but could sign later — don’t be surprised if Seattle signs a few of the tryout players to contracts to the 90-man roster. Dimel will be among those hoping to make enough of an impression to get a contract.

Dimel is the son of UTEP head coach Dana Dimel and played three seasons at Kansas State, where he was the starter each year at fullback — named All-Big 12 in 2015 and `2016 and second team in 2017 — before transferring to UTEP when his father became the head coach there.

The 6-1, 243-pounder was limited to five games in 2018 due to a shoulder injury which might have left him a little under-the-radar heading into the draft, though at least one mock had him going as high as the sixth round.

Just one of the many new Seahawks stories that begins to get told more clearly this weekend.