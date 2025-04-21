RENTON — The pre-draft news conferences every NFL team are required to hold rarely yield real information as coaches and general managers understandably try to keep things close to the vest.

So it was with the Seahawks as head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider did their best to give away little about their plans when they met the media for a half-hour Monday afternoon at the VMAC in advance of the NFL draft, set to begin Thursday and run through Saturday.

That didn’t mean there weren’t a few nuggets unearthed, specifically when it came to the team’s plans at quarterback.

Here are four that stood out.

Seahawks confirm trade interest in Howell

ESPN reported last week that in the wake of signing quarterback Drew Lock, the Seahawks could consider trading backup QB Sam Howell, and that Seattle has received some interest from other teams.

Schneider confirmed that Seattle has gotten some calls but for now kept it unsaid whether a trade could actually happen.

“Yeah, that’s accurate,’’ Schneider said of the report of interest in Howell. “We have a great relationship with [Howell’s agent Bruce Tollner]. Bruce is very well known and respected throughout the National Football League, so he has a ton of contacts. So it’s a very open dialogue.”

As for whether the team would be open to trading Howell, Schneider said: “I don’t know. We’re not there yet.’’

Macdonald said the team envisions an open competition between Lock, Howell and Jaren Hall for the backup spot behind Sam Darnold.

“Means that those going are going to be competing,’’ Macdonald said of adding Lock to the QB room. “Both guys know that. And Jaren is part of the mix, too.’’

But the contract situations involved point to the team envisioning Lock as the backup. Lock signed a two-year deal worth up to $5 million with $2.25 million guaranteed, while Howell and Hall each have just one year remaining on their deals with no guaranteed money.

That points to Seattle trying to gauge if there is a market for Howell to get something in return instead of possibly moving on from him and getting nothing later.

Schneider, though, appears to be leaving all options open having said Seattle could keep three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster

Seahawks could still take a QB in draft

Schneider also reiterated that adding Lock and having four quarterbacks on the roster entering the draft doesn’t mean Seattle couldn’t still add a QB in the draft.

But he also said adding Lock means the Seahawks don’t have to rely on the draft to add a quarterback, something he said can be risky given the unpredictable nature of the event.

Seattle has drafted only two QBs in Schneider’s previous 15 years — Russell Wilson in the third round in 2012 and Alex McGough in the seventh round in 2018. Schneider noted that hasn’t been by design but that the draft board simply hasn’t often meant a QB has fallen to the Seahawks at a spot where taking a quarterback made sense.

The QB market in the draft, he said, tends to be as hard to predict as any, given the value of the position.

“It’s hard to maneuver around with quarterbacks to call it a safe place where you feel like you’re in an ideal world of acquiring quarterbacks,’’ Schneider said.

That may be even more true with the divergent opinions of the quality of the position this year. While some mock drafts have as many as four QBs being taken in the first round (Miami’s Cam Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe) some have only one (Ward).

Schneider’s comments seem to indicate Seattle will consider it if something happens and a QB the team isn’t expecting is available, but doesn’t have to force anything.

“It’s the most important position on the team,’’ he said. “So yeah, over the years there’s been a lot of people, I don’t want to say [were] over-drafted but just based on the class were pushed up.’’

Seahawks mum for now on Cross option

There seems no question that 2022 first-round pick left tackle Charles Cross is a significant part of the team’s long-term future.

But how the team secures him for 2026 and beyond remains in some question.

Cross is under contract for 2025 on the final year of his rookie deal, due to make $1.1 million as part of a contract that will pay him just over $21 million overall (most of that coming in a signing bonus of $12.7 million, and a roster bonus of $4.9 million).

Seattle can exercise a fifth-year option on his contract for 2026 that would pay him a fully guaranteed $17.56 million. The deadline to enact that clause is May 1.

Asked Monday if the Seahawks will pick up Cross’ option, Schneider said, “I’ll answer that at a later date.’’

Teams typically wait until the last minute to exercise the options — only four of 31 had been exercised, or declared that they will be, as of Monday afternoon.

Seattle could just be waiting to declare anything with Cross, or the Seahawks could just be trying to work out a longer-term extension. Seattle could also pick up the option and then work on a contract.

The Seahawks probably don’t want to take on all of a $17.56 million cap hit in 2026 and also risk Cross hitting free agency at the end of that season, but may just try to bide some time.

Pro Football Talk, though, noted 13 left tackles average more than that per season, and given Cross’ play and durability since he was drafted, missing just three games, that number could prove as a starting point for negotiations.

Cross represented himself when he signed his rookie contract (for which the number of years and total value are determined via the league’s collective bargaining agreement).

But it was recently announced he is now represented by Klutch Sports, an agency founded in 2012 by Rich Paul, whose most notable client is LeBron James. Klutch Sports is also listed as representing Seattle safety Coby Bryant, another member of the 2022 draft class who could also be in line for an extension this offseason.

Seattle has ample cap space to sign Cross to an extension that would give him a big raise for 2025 as part of a longer deal with $34.862 million in cap space, via OvertheCap.com.

Macdonald excited for start of offseason program

This week marks an especially busy time for the Seahawks.

As the team finishes preparation for the draft, Macdonald and the coaching staff begin the team’s offseason program.

The program officially starts Tuesday but Macdonald said some players had already began to arrive Monday.

The 10 weeks of the program begins with two weeks of meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab.

Then comes three weeks of on-field workouts restricted to the offense and defense working separately.

Next comes four weeks of what are commonly known as OTAs (Organized Team Activities) in which up to 10 11-on-11 non-contact practices are allowed. That is capped by a mandatory minicamp.

Seattle’s OTA dates are: May 27, May 29-30 June 2, June 4-5, June 9 and June 11-12. Minicamp is June 17-19.

All but minicamp is officially voluntary.

“I’m excited to start our process with our team to kind of see how everything is going to come into focus the next 8-10 weeks and into [training] camp,’’ Macdonald said. “ … Excited about our guys.’’

For Macdonald and the bulk of his coaching staff, the program kicks off their second year with the team, which he said should allow for the team to “hit the ground running.’’

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,’’ he said. “But I feel like the guys’ mentals are in the right spot and we’ve got a great opportunity in front of us.’’