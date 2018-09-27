Wilson said he wishes he's been 'more outgoing' in terms of the non-football area of his life earlier in his career.

Thursday marked Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s weekly meeting with the media.

In a rather wide-ranging session, Wilson talked about what he learned starting as a rookie — as Arizona’s Josh Rosen will do for the first time Sunday against Seattle — and what he would do over if he could, as well as the progress of the offense last week, Tyler Lockett, and more.

Here are four things that stood out:

WILSON WISHES HE’D BEEN ‘MORE OUTGOING’ AS A ROOKIE

A question about Rosen and the challenges facing rookies led to a follow-up about how Wilson handled his rookie year and what he might have done different.

Said Wilson: “I don’t really take much back. At the end of the day, I think that you leave it all on the line. I wish when I was younger, my first two years or so, I could’ve – I think that just being a little bit more outgoing, I guess, just personally just because when you’re trying to learn everything and trying to understand everything, you’ve got a big heavy weight drop on your shoulders. You’ve got to go for it, especially with the caliber of team that we had and everything else too, the ultimate goal is to win it all. You only have 24 hours in a day. That’s the truth. No matter what you do in life, you only have 24 hours in a day and I think how you choose to spend those 24 hours is everything. For my first few years of my life in the National Football League, that was pretty strictly just football. As life changes and things happen and everything else – I have kids now and everything else – you find a beautiful balance of how to handle all of that. I think that’s been the best thing for me in a positive way, just to learn that and understand that and grow in that way.”

That led to a question about what he meant by being more outgoing and managing time, and Wilson responded with an answer reflecting how his life has changed since then with his marriage to entertainer Ciara and now having two kids.

Said Wilson: “I just mean (that) in general and I think that you’re in the building so much, it’s a chance to breathe I guess. I think now, with two kids at home and everything else, life changes. I try to change some more diapers nowadays. I try to focus on making sure I spend time in the mornings – sometimes Friday (or) Saturday mornings are my best mornings, even Tuesdays are some of the best days just because I get to focus on my kids a little bit more than just football. You do everything surrounding around football and I think that’s a good balance you’ve got to have in life, especially when you’ve got kids and everything else. That’s been the thing that I’ve grown in the most and I think just being grateful for time. Being grateful for realizing that 24 hours and being super efficient with your time. I think I’ve always been efficient, for sure, but I think that you figure out how to get better at it. You get better at life, you get better at your position (and) your job, get better at being a dad, get better at being a husband, you try to learn things and you just try to get better. That’s just kind of my competitive mindset.”

THE SEAHAWKS OFFENSE IMPROVED LAST WEEK STAYING ‘ON SCHEDULE’

Staying on “on schedule’ is one of Wilson’s most-used phrases to describe the goal of the offense each week.

It means, essentially, doing enough on first and second down to create manageable third downs — basically of at least six yards or fewer — and keeping drives alive.

Wilson said that was the key as nine of Seattle’s 16 third downs against Dallas were of six yards or fewer — converting five — compared to 10 of 25 the first two games.

Said Wilson: “Well, I think we did a great job last week of staying on schedule. It’s just like in basketball, you guys know me and my basketball analogies and I think it’s the simplest way to define it, but when you can get rebounds and stay on schedule and own the time of possession and everything else, that it’s a big deal in any offense – basketball or football, and I think that for us, we were able to do that. We got first downs on third down early in the first half and everything else. We converted. I think that it comes down to making plays, it comes down to executing the offense, I think it comes down to managing down and distances. The biggest thing to that is really penalties, usually, when the distances get long typically. We didn’t really have that at all last week and I think that’s the best thing that we can do, is just give ourselves the best chance possible to be successful and I think that’s staying on schedule.”

TYLER LOCKETT HAS BEEN ‘PHENOMENAL’

Lockett has had to step into a larger role with Doug Baldwin out the last two-and-a-half games and he’s responded with a touchdown in each game including the 52-yarder that broke open the win against Dallas.

Said Wilson: “Tyler Lockett has been phenomenal. I think that he’s really developing into the receiver that he’s always fully really wanted to be and he’s always been great. I think that now, just to see his progression as any player – quarterback, receiver, running back, doesn’t matter – we progress over time. You either progress or you degress so I think that for him, he’s progressed in a positive way. I think even last year, he was overcoming his injuries and stuff like that and still did great. This year, he’s fully healthy and really flying around making a lot of plays. He’s done a tremendous job of understanding what we’re trying to do on offense and Coach (Brian) Schottenheimer and how he wants to use him and utilize him and everything else. He’s stepped into a positive role, for sure.”

ARIZONA’S DEFENSE LOOKS LIKE CAROLINA’S

The Cardinals are in their first year being coached by Steven Wilks, who in 2017 was the defensive coordinator at Carolina (and also in 2005 was the secondary coach for the Washington Huskies). And as might be expected, Wilson said Arizona’s defense now looks a lot like Carolina’s (Wilks had been part of the Carolina staff since 2012).

Said Wilson: “Yeah, it looks very similar to Carolina. I think that Coach Wilks is a tremendous football coach and he has a great understanding of what he wants to do and his defense to do. Those guys are playing really fast. Unfortunately for them, the record doesn’t show what they’re showing on film all the way, I don’t think. They’re a really talented football team with a lot of great players. Obviously, Patrick Peterson, he’s one of my favorite players to watch in the National Football League, just a great football player and a great human too. Obviously, they’ve got Chandler Jones coming off the edge (as) one of the most talented pass rushers in the game. Budda Baker is playing great, just to see what he’s doing (as a) University of Washington guy, right down the street just making a lot of plays and causing a lot of havoc. They’ve got a lot of great players and so I think the biggest thing is that they mix it up. They do a good job of mixing it up. They bring pressure quite often obviously. That’s always the case with Arizona, just in general. We’ve got to be able to block it up and if you do, there’s a lot of green grass behind it in first downs and everything else but they’re definitely trying to get to the quarterback first. I think that’s the biggest thing.”